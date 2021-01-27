Farrell Bread donates tons of loaves to Iron Gate

While the products made by Farrell Bread & Bakery have always been popular with Tulsa consumers, the company often makes much more than can be sold through its various retail locations.
That is why, during 2020, the bakery partnered with Iron Gate, the city’s largest stand-alone soup kitchen and grocery pantry, to distribute more than 15,000 pounds — close to seven tons — of day-old bread to Tulsans in need.
“Donating day-old bread has been part of the Farrell Bakery for years,” said chef and restaurateur Justin Thompson, who took over ownership of Farrell Bread & Bakery in 2019. “We just focused our efforts on partnering with Iron Gate because we knew they would be able to distribute our bread to so many people that we couldn’t reach.”
Through the pandemic, Iron Gate saw its demand for food assistance explode. As a result, Iron Gate served more than 57,000 individuals from more than 20,000 households.
“It’s been a great partnership that’s led to several other opportunities for us to help the community,” Thompson said.
Farrell Bread & Bakery is a boutique artisan European-style bakery that has served breads and baked goods in Oklahoma for more than 20 years. The primary bakery is at 8034 S. Yale Ave., and the company recently opened a second location inside of the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. For more: farrellbread.com.
Iron Gate has been feeding the hungry in Tulsa for more than 40 years, and in 2019, opened its stand-alone facility at 501 W. Archer St. For more: irongatetulsa.org.
Restaurants should submit Valentine’s plans
The Tulsa World will be running its annual list of Valentine’s Day dinners Feb. 3, and restaurants wishing to be included need to submit menus, prices and all other pertinent information by Jan. 31.
Send all information to james.watts@tulsaworld.com.
Please include the words “Valentine’s Day” in the subject line.
QuikTrip launches new mac and cheese
QuikTrip’s QT Kitchens’ latest addition to its menu is its take on an icon of comfort food: macaroni and cheese.
The QT version incorporates four cheeses — cheddar, Parmesan, American and Monterey Jack — with elbow macaroni. A bowl is $2.99.
“We hope our customers enjoy our unique twist on this classic comfort food,” said QuikTrip corporate chef Ryan Boone. “Mac and cheese is an American staple for children and adults of all ages. We wanted to put our own unique and tasty spin on it, while also offering a bit more versatility to our menu. It’s great that it can be enjoyed as a snack or an entrée.”
QT’s mac and cheese is offered at any QT Kitchens location nationwide during QT Kitchens hours.
