Farrell Bread donates tons of loaves to Iron Gate

While the products made by Farrell Bread & Bakery have always been popular with Tulsa consumers, the company often makes much more than can be sold through its various retail locations.

That is why, during 2020, the bakery partnered with Iron Gate, the city’s largest stand-alone soup kitchen and grocery pantry, to distribute more than 15,000 pounds — close to seven tons — of day-old bread to Tulsans in need.

“Donating day-old bread has been part of the Farrell Bakery for years,” said chef and restaurateur Justin Thompson, who took over ownership of Farrell Bread & Bakery in 2019. “We just focused our efforts on partnering with Iron Gate because we knew they would be able to distribute our bread to so many people that we couldn’t reach.”

Through the pandemic, Iron Gate saw its demand for food assistance explode. As a result, Iron Gate served more than 57,000 individuals from more than 20,000 households.

“It’s been a great partnership that’s led to several other opportunities for us to help the community,” Thompson said.