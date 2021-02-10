Family histories fuel two new Tulsa food trucks

Featuring two relative newcomers to the Tulsa food truck community on what is turning out to be the coldest week of the year to date may not be the best timing.
But once the current arctic blast slinks back to the Great White North, one might wish to set out in search of these two food entrepreneurs, whose food honors their family traditions.
Let’s Roll Filipino Style
One of the gifts Edwin Palangan presented to his bride on their wedding day was a taste of his homeland, the Philippines.
“He made a bunch of lumpias to serve at the wedding,” Lorraine Palangan recalled some 18 years later. “I had never tasted anything like them and thought they were wonderful. Whenever there was some sort of party where I was working, he would make a bunch of them for me to take, and people just loved them.”
Edwin had learned to make lumpia — an egg roll-like food named for the extremely thin wrapper that is typical rolled around a savory filling and deep-fried — from his mother. And his version, filled with a mixture of ground pork, carrot and onion, quickly became a hit in his newly adopted country.
“I brought them to a party we had at work one time, and after that, every time there was any sort of function, people would ask me to bring ‘those egg roll things,’” Lorraine said. “And always there was someone who said that we should be selling these things.”
That was about the time Lorraine happened upon a TV news broadcast announcing the opening of Kitchen 66, the incubator program for food entrepreneurs created by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.
The Palangans were among the first applicants to be accepted into the program in 2016, and their lumpia again was a hit.
“We took part in our first market day, where all the different members of the program had to share their food,” Lorraine said. “You couldn’t charge people, but they could leave tips. We ended up making more than $80 in tips, and of the 634 lumpias we had prepared, we sold about 600.”
Personal setbacks prevented the family from capitalizing immediately on what they learned at Kitchen 66, although they were among the concepts that shared the Takeover Kitchen at Mother Road Market.
The COVID-19 pandemic, ironically, gave the family the impetus to create a food truck. They purchased a truck, had it professionally wired and plumbed, and set about painting it themselves.
The Let’s Roll Filipino Style truck made its debut in December. Since then, the Palangans can be routinely found parked next to the Meadow Gold sign near 11th Street and Peoria Avenue each Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“We usually stay until about 4 p.m., or whenever we run out,” Lorraine said.
The truck offers one thing — that original lumpia, with ground pork, onion and carrot, rolled in a lumpia wrapper and deep-fried to order. The wrapper’s exterior gets extremely crisp, while the interior layers meld and soften, so there is a bit of chewiness. The filling is subtly seasoned.
The rolls, which are $1.50 each, come with a cup of commercially produced dipping sauce that adds sweetness and a touch of heat. It’s not bad, but the lumpias are flavorful enough on their own.
“We thought about having other things, but with the pandemic, we decided for now that we would do one thing the best way we could, to make it authentic and affordable,” Lorraine said.
Mamo’s Seafood & More
Be warned: You’re going to get messy.
You’re also going to get a fairly hefty amount of food when you visit Mamo’s Seafood & More, the food truck owned and operated by Troyleesha Brooks.
Mamo’s specializes in seafood boils — various shellfish, along with such accoutrements as smoked sausage, red-skinned potatoes, ears of corn and a hard-boiled egg that are boiled in a highly seasoned broth (Old Bay is typically part of the flavor base).
It has become sort of a mini-trend in Tulsa, with several seafood boil restaurants suddenly springing up around town.
For Brooks, however, seafood boils were something she grew up eating.
“Whenever there was any kind of celebration — birthday, wedding, you name it — this was our go-to meal,” she said.
Brooks herself learned about cooking from her grandmother, Anna Harding, who had a small catering business.
“I grew up next to her in the kitchen and helping her with the foods she made,” she said. “She passed in 2015, and I realized that I wanted to continue what she had started and put my own kind of twist on it.”
Brooks started out selling her seafood boils from home, and the response was such she was able to purchase a food trailer just two months later. The name Mamo’s Seafood & More came from Brooks’ term of endearment for her grandmother.
Mamo’s Seafood & More usually can be found next to the Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave., from 5-10 p.m. Fridays, although Brooks will set up shop at other locations around town on other days.
“I wanted to be in a place where we wouldn’t have a problem with being open late,” she said. “And it’s been a blessing to work with the people at Mercury Lounge from the start.”
At a recent visit, we chose the Snow Boil ($25). The takeaway box was so filled that it would not stay shut, even when a strip of tape was applied.
“Just be careful,” the young woman at the window said as she handed the order over. “You’re going to want to keep this level.”
She was right. The box had a generous pool of buttery sauce at the bottom — this was not a bad thing. The Snow Boil came with three clusters of snow crab legs that were perfectly cooked and wonderfully sweet. I had no implements to crack open the shells, but a bit of leverage was all it took to release the goodness within (hence the warning about getting messy — two moist towelette packages were included).
The crab came with about a half-dozen deveined, in-shell shrimp that were also cooked to perfect doneness; large chunks of tender potatoes; sections of andouille sausage; two short pieces of corn on the cob; and a single hard-boiled egg. The corn was a bit overcooked, but that didn’t detract from one’s enjoyment.
Other options include the Lobster Boil ($50), Shrimp Combo ($20) and a Veggie Boil ($15), with zucchini, squash, carrots and portobello mushrooms.
Brooks said her goal is to move into a permanent location.
“Our menu is limited now because of the space,” she said. “But there is a lot more that I want to offer to Tulsa. My grandmother had a ton of great recipes, and I would love for others to be able to experience what my family has known about for years.”
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Vanessa House Beer Co.’s Slush Fund
Meet 38 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area