Family histories fuel two new Tulsa food trucks

Featuring two relative newcomers to the Tulsa food truck community on what is turning out to be the coldest week of the year to date may not be the best timing.

But once the current arctic blast slinks back to the Great White North, one might wish to set out in search of these two food entrepreneurs, whose food honors their family traditions.

Let’s Roll Filipino Style

One of the gifts Edwin Palangan presented to his bride on their wedding day was a taste of his homeland, the Philippines.

“He made a bunch of lumpias to serve at the wedding,” Lorraine Palangan recalled some 18 years later. “I had never tasted anything like them and thought they were wonderful. Whenever there was some sort of party where I was working, he would make a bunch of them for me to take, and people just loved them.”

Edwin had learned to make lumpia — an egg roll-like food named for the extremely thin wrapper that is typical rolled around a savory filling and deep-fried — from his mother. And his version, filled with a mixture of ground pork, carrot and onion, quickly became a hit in his newly adopted country.