Familiar name? Stillwater comic book series arrives in stores

If you visit a local comic shop, maybe you can simultaneously visit Stillwater.

Stillwater is the title of a new comic series that debuted this week. The first issue arrived Wednesday.

What’s Stillwater about?

Here’s a promo line: Nobody dies. In the town of Stillwater, that’s not just a promise. It’s a threat.

The series comes courtesy of Image/Skybound, a publisher that was responsible for The Walking Dead comic book series.

If you live in Oklahoma, it’s natural to wonder this: Is the Stillwater comic set in (or inspired by) Stillwater, Oklahoma? Unlikely. Chip Zdarsky, who writes the series, is a Canadian rather than an Oklahoman. He wrote this in his most recent newsletter: “If, like me, you’ve ever lived in a small town, you know the feeling. The strange old diner, the clothes and hair a decade out of step, it’s like time has slowed, or even stopped.”

And so came the idea for a series where time actually stops. Stillwater is that town. Zdarsky said he and Eisner Award-winning artist Ramon K. Perez have big plans for the little town in the book.

“It’s a story that’s creepy and tense and beautiful and we hope you’ll be along for the ride,” he wrote.