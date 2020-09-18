 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Familiar name? Stillwater comic book series arrives in stores

Familiar name? Stillwater comic book series arrives in stores

{{featured_button_text}}
Stillwater comic

The first issue of a comic book series titled Stillwater arrived at stores this week. Courtesy Image/Skybound Comics

 Courtesy Image/Skybound Comics

If you visit a local comic shop, maybe you can simultaneously visit Stillwater.

Stillwater is the title of a new comic series that debuted this week. The first issue arrived Wednesday.

What’s Stillwater about?

Here’s a promo line: Nobody dies. In the town of Stillwater, that’s not just a promise. It’s a threat.

The series comes courtesy of Image/Skybound, a publisher that was responsible for The Walking Dead comic book series.

If you live in Oklahoma, it’s natural to wonder this: Is the Stillwater comic set in (or inspired by) Stillwater, Oklahoma? Unlikely. Chip Zdarsky, who writes the series, is a Canadian rather than an Oklahoman. He wrote this in his most recent newsletter: “If, like me, you’ve ever lived in a small town, you know the feeling. The strange old diner, the clothes and hair a decade out of step, it’s like time has slowed, or even stopped.”

And so came the idea for a series where time actually stops. Stillwater is that town. Zdarsky said he and Eisner Award-winning artist Ramon K. Perez have big plans for the little town in the book.

“It’s a story that’s creepy and tense and beautiful and we hope you’ll be along for the ride,” he wrote.

In the initial issue, primary character Daniel West and a buddy are provided with a reason to take a road trip to Stillwater. During the journey, they get a couple of hints that something seems “off.” Confirmation arrives after they arrive in Stillwater.

The second issue is scheduled to arrive Oct. 21. The third issue will be released Nov. 18. Contact a local comic shop to pre-order.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Deutschican a Vienna style lager

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News