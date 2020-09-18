Familiar name? Stillwater comic book series arrives in stores

If you visit a local comic shop, maybe you can simultaneously visit Stillwater.
Stillwater is the title of a new comic series that debuted this week. The first issue arrived Wednesday.
What’s Stillwater about?
Here’s a promo line: Nobody dies. In the town of Stillwater, that’s not just a promise. It’s a threat.
The series comes courtesy of Image/Skybound, a publisher that was responsible for The Walking Dead comic book series.
If you live in Oklahoma, it’s natural to wonder this: Is the Stillwater comic set in (or inspired by) Stillwater, Oklahoma? Unlikely. Chip Zdarsky, who writes the series, is a Canadian rather than an Oklahoman. He wrote this in his most recent newsletter: “If, like me, you’ve ever lived in a small town, you know the feeling. The strange old diner, the clothes and hair a decade out of step, it’s like time has slowed, or even stopped.”
And so came the idea for a series where time actually stops. Stillwater is that town. Zdarsky said he and Eisner Award-winning artist Ramon K. Perez have big plans for the little town in the book.
“It’s a story that’s creepy and tense and beautiful and we hope you’ll be along for the ride,” he wrote.
In the initial issue, primary character Daniel West and a buddy are provided with a reason to take a road trip to Stillwater. During the journey, they get a couple of hints that something seems “off.” Confirmation arrives after they arrive in Stillwater.
The second issue is scheduled to arrive Oct. 21. The third issue will be released Nov. 18. Contact a local comic shop to pre-order.
