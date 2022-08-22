 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fab Lab Tulsa celebrates the 10th annual Maker Faire Tulsa

Maker Faire Tulsa is family-friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.

Fab Lab Tulsa celebrates the 10th Anniversary Maker Faire Tulsa from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Exchange Center at Expo Square.

The event is free and open to the public.

Maker Faire Tulsa is presented by AAON. The event features the QuikTrip Activity Zone, the T.D. Williamson Robotics Zone, the Neosource Tech Zone, and the Google Stage.

Contributing sponsors include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Pro Image 3D.

For more information about attending the event, including a full list of exhibitors and activity zone activities, visit tulsa.makerfaire.com/.

