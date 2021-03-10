Exhibits offer inclusive look at past, present, future at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art

“Views of Greenwood,” curated by Susan Green, the Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator of Contemporary Art & Design, brings together the work of three photographers — Don Thompson, Gaylord Oscar Herron and Eyakem Gulilat — who over the course of nearly 50 years have chronicled the day-to-day life in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood.

Art of the ‘Now’

“This is about as contemporary an exhibit as you can imagine,” O’Keeffe said. “Most of the pieces in this show were made within the last year. Personally, I’ve always enjoyed working with artists, and that was especially important for this show. We were asking them to take a close look at this moment in time and to create works that speak to how the past has shaped where we are today and how we might go forward to a better future.

“We are living in such an unusual, unsettled time,” O’Keeffe said. “It is as if there is this universal sense of mourning — because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the lives lost because of it, all the ways it has disrupted our society. And then there were all the upheavals and protests against injustice following the deaths of people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others. We wanted the artists in this show to take a good look at all these things and then try to re-examine and re-imagine how this world might be.”