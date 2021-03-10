Exhibits offer inclusive look at past, present, future at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art

Ralph Ellison, author of the classic novel “Invisible Man,” returned to his hometown of Oklahoma City in 1975, to take part in a ceremony to name a new public library after him.
In his remarks that day, Ellison spoke of the importance, and transforming power, of literature. He said that literature is the means by which “we are able to free ourselves from the limitations of today, by becoming acquainted with what went on in the past, and thus we project ourselves into the future.”
Ellison’s words continue to resonate today, as the city of Tulsa, which is preparing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and the country itself struggle with issues of race, of identity, of justice, of democracy, of the true meaning of what has come to be called “The American Promise” — the oft-stated declaration that “all men are created equal.”
The Philbrook Museum of Art on Sunday, March 14, will open two exhibits, both created by the museum’s curatorial staff and featuring primarily artists from Tulsa and Oklahoma, that take Ellison’s words to heart and examine our collective past while casting a hopeful eye toward the future.
“From the Limitations of Now,” curated by Sara O’Keeffe, the museum’s Nancy E. Meinig Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, is a collection of works — most of which were created for this exhibit — by 28 local and national artists that seek to re-examine, and re-imagine, the pains of the past and present in ways that challenge and uplift.
“Views of Greenwood,” curated by Susan Green, the Marcia Manhart Endowed Associate Curator of Contemporary Art & Design, brings together the work of three photographers — Don Thompson, Gaylord Oscar Herron and Eyakem Gulilat — who over the course of nearly 50 years have chronicled the day-to-day life in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood.
Art of the ‘Now’
“This is about as contemporary an exhibit as you can imagine,” O’Keeffe said. “Most of the pieces in this show were made within the last year. Personally, I’ve always enjoyed working with artists, and that was especially important for this show. We were asking them to take a close look at this moment in time and to create works that speak to how the past has shaped where we are today and how we might go forward to a better future.
“We are living in such an unusual, unsettled time,” O’Keeffe said. “It is as if there is this universal sense of mourning — because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the lives lost because of it, all the ways it has disrupted our society. And then there were all the upheavals and protests against injustice following the deaths of people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others. We wanted the artists in this show to take a good look at all these things and then try to re-examine and re-imagine how this world might be.”
The works on display include painting, sculpture, drawings, prints, photography, video, music and performance. And in a departure from Philbrook history, the show will not be confined only to the museum’s Helmerich Exhibition Hall.
Works have been installed throughout the Villa Philbrook, as a kind of physical representation of the exhibit’s goal of confronting, and conversing with, the past. These artworks reflect on American history, honoring those who challenged racial violence across America, and speculate on visions of a future still yet to be.
For example, the museum’s rotunda is dominated by a large American flag that is printed in shades of green. “Untitled (a flag for John Lewis, or a green screen placeholder for an America that is yet to be)” was created by artists Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen in honor of the late Georgia congressman, who was a tireless champion for civil rights.
Two exhibition partners, the Black Wall Street Times and the Tri-City Collective, collaborated on an installation in the Villa’s Library Gallery that features reproductions of Black-owned newspapers from the early 20th century, along with a display based around Tulsa poet Quraysh Ali Lansana’s forthcoming book, “Those Who Stayed: Life in 1921 Tulsa after the Massacre,” that features new artwork by Tulsa-based artists Skip Hill and Patrick McNicholas.
The Helmerich exhibition space will be as much a hands-on “learning lab” as gallery space. The “Idea Lab” will include a reading room developed in collaboration with Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, founder of Fulton Street Books & Coffee, another exhibition partner. Temporary shelves will be stocked with books that expand on ideas addressed by the art on display.
The space will also feature a mural by the Tulsa-based artist collective Black Moon, prints by Tulsa photographer Serae Avance and the video “Wildcat” by Khalil Joseph, an atmospheric film about one of the last all-Black towns in Oklahoma, and its popular rodeo.
“This was filmed in Oklahoma, but this will be the first time it’s been shown in Oklahoma,” O’Keeffe said. “That’s true of many of the national artists in this show — most of them have never been shown in Oklahoma before.”
Neighborhood ‘Views’
A photograph of the interior of the house Wes and Katherine Young occupies a central place on one wall of the “Views of Greenwood” exhibit. The image, by Eyakem Gulilat, is of a wall on which hang dozens of framed photographs of Young family members. Through a doorway, the viewer gets a glimpse of the kitchen, decorated like so many others with copper-colored gelatin molds.
“Most families have a wall like that,” said Susan Green, the exhibit’s curator. “It’s kind of a testament to the family’s history. So we wanted to re-create something like that for this show, using Eyakem’s photograph as the inspiration.”
What Green described as the “community family wall” in the exhibit features images by the three photographers whose work makes up this exhibit, which fills the second floor of the Philbrook rotunda and extends into the Villa. It includes pictures of everyday people, along with a few local celebrities, such as members of The Gap Band and Mother Grace Tucker.
It also serves as a microcosm of what Green hopes “Views of Greenwood” will convey.
“All three of these artists have worked in Greenwood,” she said. “Gaylord (Herron) started photographing in the neighborhood in the 1960s, and Don (Thompson) started about the same time. Eyakem came to Tulsa about a decade ago as a resident artist for ahha Tulsa, and one of the things he wanted to do was learn as much as he could about the Greenwood history.
“So we have images that span almost 50 years,” Green said. “And these photographers all have captured the challenges, as well as the joys, that this area of Tulsa has experienced.”
For many modern Tulsans, Greenwood is a block-long neighborhood just northeast of downtown. But in reality, Greenwood for many years was practically a self-contained municipality within the city of Tulsa that filled dozens of city blocks with businesses and residences — an example of the community’s resiliency in the aftermath of the 1921 massacre.
Part of the exhibit is a series of home video clips from the 1940s and ‘50s made by the Rev. Harold Anderson, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution’s collection, that show bits of daily life throughout the neighborhood.
But with the 1960s came “urban renewal,” and the Greenwood community was once again marked for destruction.
“Don Thompson saw what was happening to north Tulsa, and he was determined to document it, to capture these people and these places that were being displaced,” Green said.
One of Thompson’s images captures an especially poignant moment. Titled “Baltimore Barbershop,” this 1970 image shows the shop’s owner staring pensively out the front window. He was watching bulldozers level the businesses across the road. When Thompson returned the day after taking that photograph, the barbershop itself had been razed.
Some of Gulilat’s images take that concept of something lost a step farther. He photographed empty sites that once were people’s homes, that were torn down for some promised construction project that was never realized. All that is left is an expanse of grass and the concrete steps that led from the sidewalk to the front porch.
Philbrook President and CEO Scott Stulen summed up the purpose of these two exhibits, saying, “As a museum, it is our role to speak to the relevant issues in our community, have difficult conversations, examine our shared history and find ways to build a better future. (These exhibits are) one part of an ongoing effort, not tied to a single occasion or a moment in time, but a commitment to change throughout the organization, from the gallery walls to the boardroom.”
