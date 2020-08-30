Exhibit shows power, importance of Indigenous languages

Language is more than a means of communication — it is also a source of identity, of culture and heritage.
That is particularly true for Indigenous nations and tribes, many of which have established programs to preserve and promote their individual languages, so as not to lose this essential aspect of their culture.
Indigenous languages are at the heart of a new exhibit that will open Friday, Sept. 4, at Living Arts of Tulsa. Titled "Speak: Speak While You Can," it brings together works by 25 Indigenous artists, most of them from Oklahoma.
The exhibit was curated by Oklahoma artists Tony A. Tiger (Sac & Fox/Seminole/Muscogee) and Bobby C. Martin (Muscogee/Creek).
"Every time I went to a show, I made it a point to meet with other artists, to see what people were making and talk about what was important to them," Tiger said. "One thing that always came up in these conversations was Indigenous languages — how important they are, what sort of programs the tribes were doing to preserve them.
"That was really where the idea for this exhibit was born," he said. "The idea was to have the artists speak through their art about what is important to them, what is in their minds and on their hearts."
Some of the artists incorporated elements of native languages into the work, where others took a more metaphorical or symbolic approach to the idea of language, Tiger said.
"Some tribes don't have a written language of their own," he said. "That really helps you understand what an incredible and important thing that Sequoyah did in creating the Cherokee syllabary."
Martin added that another impetus for creating this exhibit was to showcase the wealth of talent among Oklahoma Indigenous artists.
"That's one of the big reasons why Tony and I got into curating shows and why we keep doing them," he said. "There is no shortage of great artists making strong work on serious, timely topics in this state."
Cherokee artist Roy Boney Jr., manager of the Cherokee Nation’s language translation team, wrote the exhibit's statement, which will be displayed in English, as well as several Indigenous languages.
"We told him to write something that would give the art historians something to read," Tiger said, laughing. "And Roy came up with the idea that each paragraph of the statement would end with a different tribe's word for 'speak.' That paragraph would then be translated into that particular language — Cherokee, Muscogee Creek, Sac and Fox, Algonquin, Chickasaw and so on — and displayed together."
Boney said, "One of the reasons why this exhibit is unique is that almost all of the artists included in the show are active in their tribe's language — they are native speakers, or they are learning as a second language, or they are involved in their tribe's language program.
"Because, where native languages are concerned, they're all endangered," he said. "We're all trying to make sure to save what we have."
The exhibit will also include recordings of Indigenous languages.
"Bless whoever it was that came up with QR codes," said Sina McLin, art and communication manager for Living Arts of Tulsa. "Each of the audio files will have a QR code that people can scan and listen to the audio file on their phones. We are also going to have a gallery packet on the exhibit that can be accessed through a QR code, with artist bios and the full exhibit statement."
McLin said Living Arts will hold gallery hours for this exhibit, the first time it has done so since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
"We will open for the public on Thursdays and Fridays," she said. "People can also make an appointment to see the show on other days. And we're making sure there is a lot of open space for social distancing."
New album “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music,” released Aug. 28
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld