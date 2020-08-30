Exhibit shows power, importance of Indigenous languages

Language is more than a means of communication — it is also a source of identity, of culture and heritage.

That is particularly true for Indigenous nations and tribes, many of which have established programs to preserve and promote their individual languages, so as not to lose this essential aspect of their culture.

Indigenous languages are at the heart of a new exhibit that will open Friday, Sept. 4, at Living Arts of Tulsa. Titled "Speak: Speak While You Can," it brings together works by 25 Indigenous artists, most of them from Oklahoma.

The exhibit was curated by Oklahoma artists Tony A. Tiger (Sac & Fox/Seminole/Muscogee) and Bobby C. Martin (Muscogee/Creek).

"Every time I went to a show, I made it a point to meet with other artists, to see what people were making and talk about what was important to them," Tiger said. "One thing that always came up in these conversations was Indigenous languages — how important they are, what sort of programs the tribes were doing to preserve them.

"That was really where the idea for this exhibit was born," he said. "The idea was to have the artists speak through their art about what is important to them, what is in their minds and on their hearts."