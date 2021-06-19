Exhibit covers final years of Sequoyah

A new exhibit about the life of Cherokee linguist Sequoyah is now on display at the Sequoyah Cabin Museum in Sallisaw.

“Sequoyah’s Last Journey” covers the final years of the man who created the Cherokee syllabary as he made a fateful journey to Mexico from which he never returned. It will remain on display throughout 2021.

“Much like the man himself, the death of Sequoyah remains shrouded in mystery,” said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. “This exhibit explores what most historians agree was Sequoyah’s last journey – an effort to locate Cherokees he believed to be living in Mexico. Sequoyah’s last act was to once again unify the Cherokee people.”

The exhibit features excerpts from an 1845 Cherokee Advocate article that details the journey from one of his fellow travelers.

Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum is located on Highway 101, 7 miles east of Highway 59 in Sallisaw. For more information: VisitCherokeeNation.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.