Exclusive premiere: Johnny Lee covers Leon Russell's 'A Song for You' on new album

The Urban Cowboy is teaming up with the Master of Space and Time.

Johnny Lee, the country music artist whose career exploded during the Urban Cowboy craze in the 1980s, is unleashing his first album in five years.

Among tracks on the album is a cover of the Leon Russell classic “A Song For You.” During a phone interview, Lee was asked if he was a fan of Russell or if he just loves the song. The answer was all of the above. “I’m a big fan and I love that song,” he said. Elaborating, he said he loves the lyrics.

The Tulsa World exclusively premiered Lee’s version of “A Song for You” Feb. 11, the day before the new album’s scheduled release. If you're reading this in print, you can hear the song by searching for this story on tulsaworld.com. If you're reading online, you can find the song here or you can scroll to the video at the bottom of this story.

You can hear echoes of Russell in the song (Lee of course accepts that as a compliment) but you can also hear the voice of duet partner Toni Jolene Clay.

“It sounds great,” said Lee.