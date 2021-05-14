Esperance bakery in Jenks to close June 12

Esperance Bakery is known for its delicious pastries.
Owner Hope Alexander opened Esperance, a boutique bakery near downtown Jenks.
Esperance Bakery, 610 W. Main St. in Jenks, has announced it will be closing June 12.
A post on the bakery Facebook page states: "If you haven’t been into the shop in the last couple of weeks, I have some news for you. We will be closing up shop on June 12th. I don’t know what, if anything, we will do next but I’m trying to give everyone enough notice to stock your freezers (if you want). With that bit of news out of the way, I hope you have a wonderful day and that we see you soon!"
Esperance was founded by Hope Alexander in 2016, specializing in handmade pastries such as croissants, scones, tarts, cookies and more, using cage-free eggs and organic ingredients.
It earned a four-star review from the Tulsa World, which described most of the pastries sampled as being "almost too pretty to eat," with flavors ranging from sweet to savory.
Hours for Esperance are 7 to noon Tuesday-Saturday; takeaway and curbside delivery are the only options. Special and large orders must be requested at least 48 hours in advance. For more: 918-528-6544,
Photos: Filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" begins.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Director Martin Scorsese(center) works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An antique car is backed into place down a dirt road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Robert De Niro films a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An actor stands on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A man sits on a porch across the street as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Robert De Niro on the set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors stand on the set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
An actor squats on a dirt covered road as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Security personnel spot photographers and spectators as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons
Actors film a scene of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Director Martin Scorsese works on set as filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" takes place Monday, May 10, 2021 in Fairfax, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Robert De Niro is seen on the set as filming of the movie based on the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” takes place Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon," s story set in early 20th century Osage County.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actors film a scene of the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Monday in Fairfax.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
