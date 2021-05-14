Esperance bakery in Jenks to close June 12

Esperance Bakery, 610 W. Main St. in Jenks, has announced it will be closing June 12.

A post on the bakery Facebook page states: "If you haven’t been into the shop in the last couple of weeks, I have some news for you. We will be closing up shop on June 12th. I don’t know what, if anything, we will do next but I’m trying to give everyone enough notice to stock your freezers (if you want). With that bit of news out of the way, I hope you have a wonderful day and that we see you soon!"

Esperance was founded by Hope Alexander in 2016, specializing in handmade pastries such as croissants, scones, tarts, cookies and more, using cage-free eggs and organic ingredients.

It earned a four-star review from the Tulsa World, which described most of the pastries sampled as being "almost too pretty to eat," with flavors ranging from sweet to savory.

Hours for Esperance are 7 to noon Tuesday-Saturday; takeaway and curbside delivery are the only options. Special and large orders must be requested at least 48 hours in advance. For more: 918-528-6544, esperancebakery.com.

