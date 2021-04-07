Eric Church coming to BOK Center, first new concert added since pandemic paused live shows

Aiming for a return to the road, reigning CMA entertainer of the year Eric Church announced an arena tour that will begin this fall and include a 2022 show at BOK Center. The Tulsa tour stop is scheduled Feb. 19. It's the first new concert date booked at BOK Center since the pandemic paused live music shows.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. “Church Choir” members may access tickets early via a pre-sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.

Church first shared plans for his 55-city The Gather Again Tour with Billboard magazine. With the intent of making the most of a long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” Church will, for the first time, adopt an in-the-round concert set-up with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Church has taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in an April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting a second dose of a vaccine.