Episode of true crime docu-series will focus on 2015 Broken Arrow murders

A 2015 tragedy in Broken Arrow will be examined in an upcoming episode of the HLN original series “Lies, Crimes & Video.”
An 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, episode of the true crime docu-series will focus on the killings of five members of a Broken Arrow family by two members of the family, Robert and Michael Bever. The story will be told through crime video, audio and interviews with those familiar with the tragedy.
Tulsa World reporter Samantha Vicent, who covered the case from crime scene to courtroom, was interviewed for the show.
Now in its second season, “Lies, Crimes & Video” incorporates 911 calls, police interrogations, jail house recordings, body camera and surveillance video captured as part of a criminal investigation.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.