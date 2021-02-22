Episode of true crime docu-series will focus on 2015 Broken Arrow murders

A 2015 tragedy in Broken Arrow will be examined in an upcoming episode of the HLN original series “Lies, Crimes & Video.”

An 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, episode of the true crime docu-series will focus on the killings of five members of a Broken Arrow family by two members of the family, Robert and Michael Bever. The story will be told through crime video, audio and interviews with those familiar with the tragedy.