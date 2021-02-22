 Skip to main content
Episode of true crime docu-series will focus on 2015 Broken Arrow murders

Bever Home Destroyed

Firefighters investigate the scene of a fire which destroyed the Bever family home in 2017. The home was the site of a 2015 tragedy.

 Tulsa World file

A 2015 tragedy in Broken Arrow will be examined in an upcoming episode of the HLN original series “Lies, Crimes & Video.”

An 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, episode of the true crime docu-series will focus on the killings of five members of a Broken Arrow family by two members of the family, Robert and Michael Bever. The story will be told through crime video, audio and interviews with those familiar with the tragedy.

Tulsa World reporter Samantha Vicent, who covered the case from crime scene to courtroom, was interviewed for the show.

Now in its second season, “Lies, Crimes & Video” incorporates 911 calls, police interrogations, jail house recordings, body camera and surveillance video captured as part of a criminal investigation.

