Em-barking on adventure: Oklahoma firefighter and dog travel globe on 'The Pack'

Want to travel the world with your dog?
An Oklahoman, Chisum Joe Johnson, enlisted for duty.
An El Reno firefighter, Johnson and his dog, Kepo, are among contestants in “The Pack,” a competition streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“The Pack” — sort of like “The Amazing Race” with dogs — is a new unscripted series that celebrates the bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn and canine co-host Lucy, the series features 12 teams of dogs and humans as they embark on an adventure across multiple continents. At stake: $500,000 for the winner and an additional $250,000 for an animal charity of the winner’s choice.
Johnson took part in a Q-and-A to talk about Kepo and the show. He said he had never been out of the country before becoming a contestant on “The Pack.”
What’s the story with your dog?
I got Kepo three years ago. I had another dog prior to him. I had him for 10 years and he was a very good dog. ... I got Kepo not really as a replacement but trying to rejuvenate my older dog and that’s what it did. It rejuvenated him and brought a little bit of life back to him. He was getting old and kind of not getting around as well and, being at the station, I thought it would be good to have a friend to run around with when I was gone to work.
I think it was three months after I got Kepo, my neighbor’s dog got over into my yard and killed my oldest dog, so then I just had Kepo, which it was a good thing I had him. It kind of filled that void and allowed us, our bond, to grow stronger. He was a good enough dog that we kind of just hit it off ... and kept on doing what I enjoyed doing with dogs and that’s watching them work, letting them have a job that they enjoy.
Kepo has a job?
He is a certified bloodtracking dog through UBT, which is United Blood Trackers. We track wounded game here in Oklahoma, which that just got legalized three or four years ago. He enjoys it. He’s good at it. I enjoy it and I enjoy watching him work, and then he also works cattle. He has got some jobs.
So there’s a pretty good bond between you and Kepo?
We had a good bond before and then going on the show allowed us to be together for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the whole time we were gone. We were always with each other, which strengthened it a whole lot. It was strong before, but the more time you spend with a dog, the better your bond is going to get. You are going to learn each other. Your dog is going to learn what you want versus what you don’t want. If you don’t spend any time with them, the dog is just there.
It sounds like the show was a heck of an adventure?
It was neat. It was a once in a lifetime experience. There have only been 12 people who have done it so far. If it goes on and they make more seasons, there will be some more that do it, but the logistics of traveling the world like we did with a dog is very tough. There’s a lot of paperwork and vet stuff that just your average human is not going to do.
Who was more “up” for the experience of being on the show?
He’s pretty adventurous and he likes to go out and run and check new things out. I think the biggest thing is we were with each other. The adventure was great and awesome. We got to experience some cool things, but I think he was just happy to be with me the whole time. If I had went off by myself, he doesn’t like that. He doesn’t like when I leave him when I come to the station.
Have you always been a dog person?
I grew up with dogs. When I was real little, my dad used to run coon dogs and we had bird dogs. He got a job where he wasn’t able to do that and there wasn’t any money in it, but we still had pets. I grew up with pets, but a couple of my friends had dogs. We had bird dogs and we would go hunting. A couple of them had cattle dogs, and I have always enjoyed just watching a dog work and doing what they naturally do, instinctively do.
So I have had dogs all of my adult life. It’s a thing where you can come home from work, whatever your job may be and no matter how stressful it is or how bad a day you had, your dog is going to be happy to see you. That kind of helps out with a little bit of the stress and fatigue, especially with being a fireman, you know?
I have got a family and they are great, but a dog has no judgment. A dog doesn’t have its own stress that it is going through. When you get home with your family, they have got things going on, so you talk about them and you kind of go on. ... I don’t want to put my stresses on my family from work, but my dog, he doesn’t have any clue. I don’t think I put my stresses on him, but he keeps me happy and going. Not that my family doesn’t do that, but the dog just helps.
What’s your biggest takeaway from being on the show?
Probably my biggest takeaway was seeing the other contestants, who come from all different walks of life, have a dog that does something for them. They may not all be working dogs. They are not all therapy dogs. But they help their owner out. They help their owner get through their life’s struggles. I have been kind of sheltered here in Oklahoma. We go out to L.A. and there are several contestants from out there and it’s a different lifestyle. But we all have dogs that we bonded with and that was kind of our connection. That was kind of my biggest takeaway is just seeing different walks of life and how dogs help different people in different ways.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!