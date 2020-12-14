Em-barking on adventure: Oklahoma firefighter and dog travel globe on 'The Pack'

So I have had dogs all of my adult life. It’s a thing where you can come home from work, whatever your job may be and no matter how stressful it is or how bad a day you had, your dog is going to be happy to see you. That kind of helps out with a little bit of the stress and fatigue, especially with being a fireman, you know?

I have got a family and they are great, but a dog has no judgment. A dog doesn’t have its own stress that it is going through. When you get home with your family, they have got things going on, so you talk about them and you kind of go on. ... I don’t want to put my stresses on my family from work, but my dog, he doesn’t have any clue. I don’t think I put my stresses on him, but he keeps me happy and going. Not that my family doesn’t do that, but the dog just helps.

What’s your biggest takeaway from being on the show?