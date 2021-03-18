 Skip to main content
'Elvira' at 40: 'Tonight Show' reaction gave Oak Ridge Boys first hint the song would be big

'Elvira' at 40: 'Tonight Show' reaction gave Oak Ridge Boys first hint the song would be big

Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys, shown during a 2019 performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort, can celebrate the 40th anniversary of what has become their signature song, "Elvira."

 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

The Country Music Hall of Fame group the Oak Ridge Boys, managed for decades by Tulsa’s Jim Halsey, are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Grammy-winning song “Elvira” in 2021.

The Oak Ridge Boys recorded “Elvira” for their 1981 album, “Fancy Free.” The song rocketed to No. 1 on the country chart and was a crossover hit, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The first time we performed ‘Elvira’ in front of an audience was at an afternoon rehearsal for ‘The Tonight Show,’” Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys said in a news release.

“We were not set to perform it on the show that night, but we had just recorded it and decided to sing it for a sound check. By the time we got halfway through the song, the producer, assistants, secretaries, sound and light crew, and all of the people who could hear us, came running over and freaking out. ‘The Tonight’ Show gave us the first ‘reading’ of how ‘Elvira’ was going to be received.”

"Elvira" has become the Oak Ridge Boys' signature song. In 2010, The Boot named “Elvira” the catchiest song in country music history. It has reached five million plays on Apple music.

“It’s been said that it’s difficult, if not impossible, to fully appreciate or understand the magnitude of something as it’s happening,” Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys said. “While that might be true in some circumstances, I can honestly say that I — and we — could not have been any more aware of what was happening to us as we rode the crest of the ‘Elvira’ wave.”

Dallas Frazier, who wrote the song in 1966, indicated that the Oak Ridge Boys’ success with “Elvira” blessed his quest for success as well.

“Every songwriter dreams of getting cuts like that one,” he said. “They did an extraordinary job! These guys sound just as good as they did 40 years ago. There is no doubt that standing ovations are going to follow them as long as they perform. God bless the Oaks! I’m proud that they count me as one of their friends.”

The Oak Ridge Boys — Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Sterban — have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are best known for “Elvira” and other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” and “American Made.” For tour dates and more information about the group, visit oakridgeboys.com.

