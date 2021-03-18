'Elvira' at 40: 'Tonight Show' reaction gave Oak Ridge Boys first hint the song would be big

The Country Music Hall of Fame group the Oak Ridge Boys, managed for decades by Tulsa’s Jim Halsey, are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Grammy-winning song “Elvira” in 2021.

The Oak Ridge Boys recorded “Elvira” for their 1981 album, “Fancy Free.” The song rocketed to No. 1 on the country chart and was a crossover hit, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The first time we performed ‘Elvira’ in front of an audience was at an afternoon rehearsal for ‘The Tonight Show,’” Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys said in a news release.

“We were not set to perform it on the show that night, but we had just recorded it and decided to sing it for a sound check. By the time we got halfway through the song, the producer, assistants, secretaries, sound and light crew, and all of the people who could hear us, came running over and freaking out. ‘The Tonight’ Show gave us the first ‘reading’ of how ‘Elvira’ was going to be received.”

"Elvira" has become the Oak Ridge Boys' signature song. In 2010, The Boot named “Elvira” the catchiest song in country music history. It has reached five million plays on Apple music.