Egg-cellent ideas for Easter activities and fun

After more than a year of living under the threat of a global pandemic, spending months in self-isolation away from family and friends, one can’t help but think that Easter this year, which falls on this coming Sunday, April 4, may represent as much a secular resurrection as a sacred one.

While Tulsa is still proceeding with appropriate caution when it comes to combating the COVID-19 virus, the restrictions under which Tulsans have lived for the past 13 months are starting to ease, as more and more people receive their vaccinations.

Last Easter, most of the traditional events that mark this holiday — from solemn religious services to raucous egg hunts — were canceled. This year, a number of churches and organizations have already begun hosting Easter events, with more to come as we see the day approaching.

Here is a list of Easter-related activities that can be enjoyed in the coming days. Note: Most establishments require masks and social distancing.

EGGS & BUNNIES

Easter EGGstravaganza

Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way