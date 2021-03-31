 Skip to main content
Egg-cellent ideas for Easter activities and fun
After more than a year of living under the threat of a global pandemic, spending months in self-isolation away from family and friends, one can’t help but think that Easter this year, which falls on this coming Sunday, April 4, may represent as much a secular resurrection as a sacred one.

While Tulsa is still proceeding with appropriate caution when it comes to combating the COVID-19 virus, the restrictions under which Tulsans have lived for the past 13 months are starting to ease, as more and more people receive their vaccinations.

Last Easter, most of the traditional events that mark this holiday — from solemn religious services to raucous egg hunts — were canceled. This year, a number of churches and organizations have already begun hosting Easter events, with more to come as we see the day approaching.

Here is a list of Easter-related activities that can be enjoyed in the coming days. Note: Most establishments require masks and social distancing.

EGGS & BUNNIES

Easter EGGstravaganza

Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way

gatheringplace.org

The Gathering Place doesn’t do things in a small way, which may be while they are calling its first Easter egg hunt the city’s largest. Its “Easter EGGstravaganza” will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, at the Chapman Adventure Playground.

Kids are invited to bring Easter baskets to find the thousands of eggs (while supplies last) packed with goodies, including a few golden eggs with “spectacular” prizes inside. Four separate sites will be set up, with each one dedicated to a certain age groups. Guests can take a picture with the Easter Bunny, see an explosion of colorful springtime blooms, taste holiday treats at Redbud Café and see soft and cuddly bunnies visiting the Park. The first 200 seniors will receive a free floral gift.

Easter Egg Hunt

Adventure Avenue, 8150 S. Harvard Ave.

918-340-7000, adventureavenue.com

Adventure Avenue will host its first Easter egg hunt 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 1. The Easter Bunny is rumored to put in an appearance as well. Cost is $18 per child; space is limited.

Egg Your House

Animal Aid of Tulsa

animalaid.org/events

Animal Aid of Tulsa will turn your private yard into a Easter egg-laden wonderland, festooned with plastic eggs filled with candy and toys with its annual “Egg Your Yard” fund-raising event. Several different packages are available, including one designed to leave treats for your dog or cat. Prices range from $25 to $150. The eggs will be distributed beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

Drive Through Easter Bunny Bash

Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave.

918-582-4128, trinitytulsa.org

Meet the Easter bunny and his friends from the safety of your car, and receive a special goodie bag at Trinity Episcopal Church’s drive-through event, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Masks will be required. Registration is not required, but would be appreciated so that the Easter Bunny will have enough treats for everyone.

Easter Bunny Photos

Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Dr.

simon.com/mall/woodland-hills-mall

Woodland Hills Mall is again hosting a safe and socially distanced series of photo ops with the Easter Bunny, noon to 7 p.m. through Saturday, April 3. While walk-ups will be accommodated as time and scheduling permits, reserving a specific time will insure a short wait for one’s photo.

Easter Egg Drive-Thru

O’Brien Park, 6149 N. Lewis Ave.

918-591-6008

Take a Saturday morning drive through the park, and grab a goodie bag from the Easter Bunny, who will set up shop near the parks. community center. Event will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3.

Drive-Through Easter Egg Hunt

Hicks Park, 3443 S. Mingo Road

918-596-1520

This event, to be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, is presented by the Save Our Youth Foundation, and is geared for youngsters age 12 and younger.

Easter Egg Hunt

Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

918-296-3474, okaquarium.org.

The Oklahoma Aquarium will host an Easter egg hunt beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, on its riverfront backyard, where youngsters will search for eco-friendly bags with candy inside. Hunts will be by ages, with those up to age 6 starting at 2 p.m., and children 7-12 starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $13.95 children, $17.95 adults.

Easter Bunny Photos

Bass Pro Shop, 101 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow

basspro.com

The Easter Bunny will be in residence at the Bass Pro Shop 2-6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. -3 p.m. Sunday, April 2-4, to pose for a free 4x6-inch portrait with your little ones. Advance reservations for specific times are required; to reserve a time: basspro.com.

Garden Deva

1326 E. Third St.

(918)-592-3382, gardendeva.com

Decorate your space with Easter treats that will last for years, with some of the unique metal sculptures from Garden Deva. You can find everything from colored Easter eggs ($28) to bunnies in a variety of poses ($16 and up). There’s even an Easter basket ($58) with a bit of everything.

SWEETS & TREATS

Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts

3541 S. Harvard Ave.

918-712-8785, sweettoothtulsa.com

Sweet Tooth is bringing back its “Build a Basket” promotion for Easter, which allows customers to create a custom Easter basket, either by selecting items in store or ordering over the phone. Just select the items you wish to be included in the basket, which must total at least $35, and the Sweet Tooth staff will assemble the gift, complete with a cellophane wrap and custom bow. Deadline for placing orders is Friday, April 2.

Glacier Confection

1902 Utica Square

539-424-5992, glacierconfection.com

Glacier Confection offers a variety of specials for Easter, including rabbit-shaped gift boxes, chocolate truffle eggs and the always popular chocolate bunnies, as well as its perennial selection of high-quality, hand-made chocolates. Easter selection ranges from $10 bunnies in milk, dark and white chocolate, to a three-tiered gift box tower with 42 truffles for $95.

Cricket & Fig Chocolate

5800 S. Lewis Ave.

918-271-5199, cricketandfig.com

Chef and owner Randy Page said his shop is not doing Easter-specific creations this year, but one can still find plenty of tasty things with which to fill baskets or give as gifts, including chocolates made exclusively with French Valrhona chocolate, fruit jellies and desserts.

Merritt’s Bakery

3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301

4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607

9521-G S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000

merrittsbakery.com

Merritt’s offers a wide range of baked goods and treats, including bunny cakes, decorated cookies, hot cross buns, Greek Easter bread, brownie pops and more. You can also arrange for your order to be picked up at the Merritt’s outlet nearest you.

Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery

6527 E. 91st St.

918-622-2537, ludgersbavariancakery.com

Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery this Easter offers an array of treats, such as its Easter Parfaits, made with three flavors of its Bavarian cream cheesecake filling, cream puffs and cupcakes. One can also have a special Easter message applied to any of the bakery’s line of cakes for an additional $5.

Nouveau Chocolate

205 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

918-258-2877, nouveauchocolate.com

This shop specializes in handmade chocolates based on traditional Belgian chocolate recipes, and it goes all out for Easter, with 4-inch and 8-inch bunnies, decorated chocolate-covered marshmallows, and chocolate-dipped Peeps.

Stash

3734 S. Peoria Ave.

918-933-6893, shopatstash.com

Stash is offering its custom Easter baskets, where the buyer can come to the store and personally select items such as candies, novelties and other items and the Stash staff will help with presentation. Or one can call or send a direct message via Facebook with one’s budget and some information about the recipient, and the staff will do all the work.

Ida Red General Store

3336 S. Peoria Ave.

918-949-6950, idaredgeneralstore.com

Ida Red has Easter baskets pre-made for $49.95, or one can fill one’s own basket from the array of classic and contemporary candies, Oklahoma-made products, toys and novelties, and more.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

