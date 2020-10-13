Eddie Faye Gates' collection of race massacre history donated to Gilcrease Museum

Tulsan Eddie Faye Gates, an educator and activist who has devoted much of her life to documenting the history of African-Americans in Tulsa, has donated her extensive collection of materials related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to Gilcrease Museum.

The collection includes photographs, correspondence, handwritten research notes, newspaper and periodical clippings, along with audio and video interviews with survivors of the Massacre.

Gilcrease recently received a two-year grant for $299,710 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) specifically to help the museum create digital versions of items from the Gates collection, such as the survivor accounts, that will ultimately be accessible to the public.

The grant will also allow the museum to build a long-term foundation for education, research and exhibitions that will will provide a unique perspective as Tulsa and the country focus next year on the 100th anniversary of the Massacre.

Gates, who in 2013 was named to the Oklahoma Historians Hall of Fame, began her efforts to preserve the history of North Tulsa and its people in earnest in 1998, when she was appointed to the Tulsa Race Riot Commission.