Duet hosts third anniversary dinner

Duet Restaurant will mark its third anniversary with a special dinner that will feature a four-course dinner, special wine pairings and live music by David Horne and his band.
The dinner will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave.
The menu, prepared by chefs Tuck Curren and James Thompson, begins with deep-fried brie with a chipotle maple mop and pickled blueberries, accompanied by Champagne Abel Charlot. Asian-style barbecued chicken with a coconut lime rice and papaya salad will follow, served with Lady Hill Radicle Vine Pinot Noir.
The entree course is a grilled flat-iron steak with ancho chili sauce and a roasted corn salsa, paired with Tuck Beckstoffer ‘75’ Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert is a special birthday cake.
Cost is $50 per person, and reservations are recommended. To reserve: 918-398-7201.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.