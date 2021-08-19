 Skip to main content
Duet hosts third anniversary dinner
Duet Restaurant will mark its third anniversary with a special dinner that will feature a four-course dinner, special wine pairings and live music by David Horne and his band.

The dinner will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

The menu, prepared by chefs Tuck Curren and James Thompson, begins with deep-fried brie with a chipotle maple mop and pickled blueberries, accompanied by Champagne Abel Charlot. Asian-style barbecued chicken with a coconut lime rice and papaya salad will follow, served with Lady Hill Radicle Vine Pinot Noir.

The entree course is a grilled flat-iron steak with ancho chili sauce and a roasted corn salsa, paired with Tuck Beckstoffer ‘75’ Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert is a special birthday cake.

Cost is $50 per person, and reservations are recommended. To reserve: 918-398-7201.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

