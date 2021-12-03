Dude Perfect tour headed to BOK Center

The Dude Perfect That’s Happy 2022 Summer Tour will make a stop in Tulsa. YouTube sensations Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton will bring a July 10 show to BOK Center.

The “Dudes” will compete in even bigger battles, tell laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process, according to a news release. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, and new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10.

“It was so great hitting the road again this past year after everything that has happened,” Coby Cotton said in the news release. “We’re having fun, the audience is happy and having fun and those live interactions fuel us to keep creating better shows. This tour will continue with new competitions, more comedy and even more excitement than what you see on our YouTube channel. Our hope is that the That’s Happy Tour will be one of your favorite summer memories.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. Fans are able to sign up for a pre-sale.

Dude Perfect is an American sports and comedy group headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The group's channel has over 56 million subscribers.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.