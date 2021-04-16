Drummer biking through Florida Keys to raise money for Red Dirt Relief Fund

Michael Frost, a drummer for the Oklahoma country rock band Chance and the Takers, intends to ride his bike 176 miles through the Florida Keys to raise awareness and donations for the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund that helped him and other music artists financially during the pandemic.

Frost is scheduled to begin his two-day journey on Monday, April 26. He plans to bike to Mile 0 Festival in Key West, where his band is booked to play on Wednesday, April 28.

“I’ve been playing drums for a living full-time for five years, and the pandemic completely pulled the rug out from under me, as it did for so many other musicians,” Frost said in a news release.

“If there’s a silver lining, it’s that it forced me to realize what’s important. I got into cycling hard core as an alternative to addiction. I’d like to be living proof that you can live a healthy life and still be fully actualized with your creative potential on the Earth.”

In March 2020, when the pandemic shutdown meant his jobs as a professional drummer and music instructor at Preslar Music were halted, Frost applied for a one-time emergency COVID Crisis grant from the Red Dirt Relief Fund.