Drive-through Christmas light tours available nightly at Pine Lodge Resort

For Christmas light enthusiasts: If you’re interested in a lake trip to see lights, Pine Lodge Resort near Ketchum is illuminated annually for the holiday season.

A spokesperson for the resort said Pine Lodge’s staff spends countless hours each fall putting up nearly half a million old-style Christmas lights.

Free drive-through Christmas tours are available from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 2. Lighted antique vehicles, a nativity scene and seasonal characters are among visual treats.

Pine Lodge is 2½ miles east of Ketchum. For more information, call 918-782-1400 or visit pinelodgeresort.com.

