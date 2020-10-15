Drive-in Chorale performance a triumph of human spirit

Putting on a performance of choral music during an outbreak of an airborne virus is certainly a challenge, and the Tulsa Chorale did probably as good a job of meeting that challenge as could be imagined.

The chorus members and soloists were recorded and filmed in small groups or individually and edited into a montage. The camera work was at times more than a little shaky, but the sound — even through one's car speakers (the audio at Admiral Twin is broadcast on an FM channel) — was surprisingly robust and rich.

It wasn't the perfect way to experience what the Tulsa Chorale is capable of doing. But that wasn't the purpose of this event. It was to show, as Sharp said, how the human spirit can overcome any obstacle. And it made one hope the time will not be long before a group such as the Tulsa Chorale is able to share its artistry with its audience in a more conventional and satisfying way.

Following the showing of the Chorale's Mass, the Retro Rockets took the stage area at the Admiral Twin to perform some of the Beatles' best-known songs, including "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."