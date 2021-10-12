'Dreamgirls' musical a cautionary tale of pop stardom

The creators of the musical "Dreamgirls" insisted they did not base the show on the career of the Supremes, but rather that the story they were telling was inspired by any number of R&B artists who came to prominence during the 1960s.

While there is no denying that what transpires in "Dreamgirls" closely mirrors the early years of the Supremes, there is more than a grain of truth to writer Tom Eyen and composer Henry Krieger's assertion that the musical told a more universal story.

It's something that comes through sharply in Theatre Tulsa's production of "Dreamgirls," which opened Friday at the Tulsa PAC.

To put it simply, "Dreamgirls" is a Faustian tale, in which people hungry for success, whether they be complete innocents or seasoned folk who should know better, find themselves willing and eager to sacrifice anything and anyone to grasp at the goodies a smooth-talking charmer offers.

In "Dreamgirls," the Mephistophelean character figure is Curtis Taylor Jr. (Obum Ukabam), a huckster fresh off the used car lot, determined to make his way in the world of music. And one night, while hanging around backstage at Harlem's Apollo Theater during a talent show, Curtis spots a trio of young girls just in from Chicago that bill themselves as the Dreamettes.