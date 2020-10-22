Dodgers game showing during trick or treat event at ONEOK Field

A Hornsby’s Halloween Boo-tacular event Saturday, Oct. 24 at ONEOK Field will include socially distanced trick or treating, a costume contest and a World Series game on the video board.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for trick or treating along the concourse. Cost is free.

Food and beverage stands with popcorn, candy, sodas and other items will be open throughout the event. Bring own trick or treat bag.

All patrons must wear a mask when entering the stadium and while walking the concourse. Once you are socially distanced in your seat, you may remove your mask to enjoy the movie. Not permitted are outside food/drink and lawn chairs.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.