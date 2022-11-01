 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Disney on Ice coming to Tulsa

  • Updated
Disney on Ice

Disney On Ice brings beloved characters to life for family-friendly performances featuring familiar costumes and unique set designs.

 Sallie Palmieri Rego, Feld Entertainment

Disney on Ice is bringing a new show to Tulsa in February.

"Find Your Hero" performances are set for Feb. 17-20 at the BOK Center. Tickets start at $24 and go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 8 at bokcenter.com.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends will take families on an adventure featuring heroism from famous Disney stories such as "Moana," "Frozen," "The Little Mermaid," "Tangled" and "Beauty and the Beast," according to publicity information.

Showtimes: 7 p.m. Feb. 17; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 18; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Feb 19.; and 2 p.m. Feb. 20.

