Discover Oklahoma: Drive-ins celebrate the 'good ole days'

Continuing with the Admiral Twin in Tulsa, which recently celebrated its 70th birthday, this is not only Oklahoma’s largest drive-in, but is also a symbol of America’s renewed love for outdoor theatre. And with the ongoing success and interest in the wonderful Outsiders House Museum, you may not know that the Admiral Twin was featured in that film in 1982.

In Oklahoma City, the Winchester Drive-In on South Western has become a considerable nostalgic movie symbol and is the only survivor of what was a crowded market in the ‘50s. For more than 50 years, the 50-foot-tall cowboy named Chester has been waving the crowds in from Western Avenue.

Other drive-in theatres in Oklahoma are the Beacon Drive-In, which is located in Guthrie; The Chief Drive-In Theatre is in Ninnekah; The Tower Drive-In Theatre is in Poteau; El-Co Drive-In can be found in Shattuck and four years ago, the Cool Breeze RV Park in Springer put in a drive-in theater.

Naturally, a few procedures have changed since the “good ole days,” with one being the sound doesn’t come from the little squawky boxes anymore, but through your own car speakers. But, fortunately, the rest of the drive-in movie experience has not changed all that much. As in back in the day, you don’t have to stay in your car and most people don’t.