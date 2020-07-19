General renovations and improvements to state parks will be occurring soon. The renovations to existing state park cabins and lodges will be taking place in the near future, with some beginning as early as this fall. Interiors and exteriors of the cabins, along with interiors of the lodges, are just a few areas included on the renovations list.
In the meantime, Fort Cobb State Park south and west of Oklahoma City in Caddo County has something new to its park operations in the form of six cabins. The cabins used to be known as Kodiak Pines and were owned by a private vendor. But they were recently purchased by the park. They are now open and available for booking at travelok.com.
Two of the cabins are duplexes that sleep up to four each with a king-size bed and futon. The other four cabins sleep six with a king-size bed, bunk beds and a futon. You will find a full kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and oven, but no dishes or silverware are provided at this time. But linens and towels are provided. The cabins are in a grove of pine trees so it’s quite beautiful, embracing the peaceful surroundings, and because they are tucked away, you will have privacy.
Fort Cobb State Park has more than 300 RV sites and tent camping sites too, but the cabins provide a greater opportunity for families to come and visit the park.
Another destination recently received a new addition and it is making a rather big splash … literally. Greenleaf State Park near Braggs has a new splash pad.
To no one’s surprise with our Oklahoma heat wave of late, the splash pad has become a popular location. It opened June 3 and covers more than 10,000 square feet inside a fenced area.
Some of the different elements in the pad include a large slide, a small slide and an area that looks like an outline of a boat with six sprinkler features. Also in the pad are two palm tree sprinklers, 10 other sprinkler features outside the slide and boat area, and about a dozen sprinklers shooting up from the pad itself. Like an octopus with watery tentacles, the result on a hot day being there is refreshing and cool.
The popularity of the splash pad was obvious from the first day. “We had approximately 115 visitors the first Saturday we were open,” said Waylie Petit, Greenleaf State Park manager. “People just love it. It’s a really nice place to go, and we are kind of out in the country here. So our local people have really supported us as well.”
Waylie said even some adults go down the slides.
The cost is $6 per person, with kids 1 and younger admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the park office. You will receive an armband, which you must have to enter.
While at the park office, you can ask about any monthly specials being offered. As for restrictions, there are no cut-off jeans or bling on pockets as they will scratch the slide surfaces. No outside food or drinks are allowed inside the fenced area, but a vending machine is in the concession area, along with a price list. You can bring lawn chairs and set up outside the fence if you would like.
If you are planning a trip to a state park soon, you may want to give those cabins at Fort Cobb a try or stop by Greenleaf State Park with the family and cool off at the new splash pad.
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.