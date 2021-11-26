Discover Oklahoma: Annual holiday events in the state

Lights on the Island at Lake Wister State Park has turned into an enormously popular event through the years! The entire island is covered with over 300 light displays with several animated displays.

Looking to combine holiday art and do a little shopping? That can be done at the Duncan Holiday Art Show and Sale at the CTAC Art Gallery. This runs through Dec. 16. You will find beautiful paintings, photography, sculpture and other art mediums. This holiday show has local and regional artists displaying their work for the public to see and for a chance at prizes in different categories.

Another fun activity during the holidays is to go ice skating! One place you can do that is Holidays on Ice in Enid, which runs through Jan. 2. You can skate under festive twinkle lights at this outdoor ice rink located near a beautiful outdoor sculpture called “Under Her Wings Was the Universe.” The Enid Lights Up The Plains ceremony, Friday, Nov. 21, has become a rather large attraction where they will be lighting “The World’s Largest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree.” This 140-foot tree was shipped from northern California.