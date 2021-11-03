Zasa's Pizza & Wings features the tradition with a side of adventure

Andolini’s co-founder Mike Bausch tends to divide those in the pizza business into two camps: those who make pizza, and those who live pizza.
Tara Hattan, identified on the door of her new restaurant, Zasa’s Pizza & Wings, as the “Master of Her Domain,” is someone Bausch quickly put in the latter category.
“She’s easily the best pizza artist we’ve ever had, and we’ve had some great people in our organization,” Bausch said. “She’s a talent that we wanted to help cultivate and encourage.”
Hattan said she first got into the pizza-making business as a teenager and fairly quickly became fascinated with the history and process of pizza. A few years later, she went to work at the Broken Arrow location of Andolini’s Pizza, where she quickly rose to become kitchen manager.
She also developed the ability to make pizza dough do all sorts of things beyond being covered with toppings and cooked in an oven. Hattan is a world champion pizza acrobat, which the art of tossing a disc of dough into the air to extreme levels.
“It’s really a very physical thing,” Hattan said, who has won gold medals at national and international competitions. “It involves your whole body to the point that a couple of hours of practicing my dough-tossing is about as strenuous as working out at the gym.”
While such acrobatics are impressive, what matters to someone wanting to snack on a slice or take a pie home for supper is how a particular pizza tastes. And what Hattan and her crew at Zasa’s have to offer might be best described as “traditional with a twist.”
“I really love traditional-style pizza, but I also like to change things up now and then,” she said. “I’m always willing to add things that maybe you wouldn’t necessarily think would go on pizza.”
It was this adventurous side that led the Bausch brothers to help Hattan launch Zasa’s.
“We’re all co-owners, but the food here is 100 percent Tara,” Mike Bausch said.
Hattan said she developed her own recipes for the dough and the sauce and obtained some ingredients from sources different from those used by Andolini’s. “I really wanted this to have its own identity,” Hattan said.
Zasa’s offers 14-inch pies, as well as slices taken from 24-inch pies (slices are $5 each). One can select from about a dozen combinations, or create one’s own from a choice of toppings.
We sampled one of the most traditional pieces, a straight-ahead sausage ($15.95), as well as one of Hattan’s most outre creations, the Pickle Pie ($19.95).
The crust is thin and lightly crisp, with a nice chew and a rich, slightly yeasty, flavor. It harmonized well with the chunks of mild pork sausage that liberally covered the piece, as well as the sweetish tomato sauce.
The Pickle Pie more than lived up to its name. In addition to being garnished with slices of dill pickle, the pie included a garlic aioli sauce, dill weed, fresh garlic and olive oil. It’s definitely an interesting creation with the vinegary tang of the pickles against creamy bite of the aioli. But for me, at least, a little of this went a long way.
Other combinations include Meatball and Basil ($17.95), an all-vegetable pie called the “Maureen” ($19.95), and the Chicken Wing ($19.95), with chicken, a buffalo hot sauce and ranch dressing.
As “Wings” are part of the shop’s name, we also sampled a small order of bone-in wings ($8.95). The so-called “boneless wing” style is also available, but we prefer our chicken wings the way God made them, bones and all. We chose the honey mustard from the nine sauces and toppings available. The wings were relatively substantial in size, and well-cooked, so that they were still juicy. The honey mustard sauce was lightly applied, giving just a hint of warmth and sweetness.
We also tried one of the three appetizers on the menu, the Zasa Pizza Rolls ($8.95). An order includes four objects about the size and thickness of an adult hand, consisting of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, marinara sauce and a few slices of pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough and fried.
The casing on the pepperoni slices in our order wasn’t cut through, which ended up pulling most of the filling on the first bite, leaving one with a whole lot of chewy dough. Dipping the remnants of the rolls into the blue cheese dressing that came with the wings helped immensely.
Zasa’s also has three salads available, and a limited selection of beer and wine in single-serving cans and bottles available only with dine-in service.
Zasa’s is the first business to occupy this space on the south side of a building that houses a Five Guys Burgers. The decor is a kind of early 1990s overload, with music videos from the era playing on flat screen TVs, and the walls adorned with everything from skateboarders to Max Headroom to ambulatory bottles of a particular brand of antacid to a still from the first “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film, with one of the titular quartet holding — what else? — a slice of pizza.
Meet adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
