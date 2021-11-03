Zasa's Pizza & Wings features the tradition with a side of adventure

The Pickle Pie more than lived up to its name. In addition to being garnished with slices of dill pickle, the pie included a garlic aioli sauce, dill weed, fresh garlic and olive oil. It’s definitely an interesting creation with the vinegary tang of the pickles against creamy bite of the aioli. But for me, at least, a little of this went a long way.

Other combinations include Meatball and Basil ($17.95), an all-vegetable pie called the “Maureen” ($19.95), and the Chicken Wing ($19.95), with chicken, a buffalo hot sauce and ranch dressing.

As “Wings” are part of the shop’s name, we also sampled a small order of bone-in wings ($8.95). The so-called “boneless wing” style is also available, but we prefer our chicken wings the way God made them, bones and all. We chose the honey mustard from the nine sauces and toppings available. The wings were relatively substantial in size, and well-cooked, so that they were still juicy. The honey mustard sauce was lightly applied, giving just a hint of warmth and sweetness.

We also tried one of the three appetizers on the menu, the Zasa Pizza Rolls ($8.95). An order includes four objects about the size and thickness of an adult hand, consisting of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, marinara sauce and a few slices of pepperoni wrapped in pizza dough and fried.