Zasa's Pizza opens second location; Nacho Business closes

Zasa’s Pizza and Wings, which offers the creations of world champion pizza artist Tara Hattan, opened its second location Tuesday in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Zasa's is located in the space that held Andolini's Sliced. Hattan developed her pizza-making skills under the tutelage of Andolini's Worldwide owners Mike and Jim Bausch, who are co-owners with Hattan of Zasa's.

The original Zasa's opened in October at 10025 S. Memorial Drive and became known for its 24-inch pizzas from which foot-long slices were cut. More conventionally sized pies are available for takeaway.

Hattan said her goal was to bring New York-style pizza to Tulsa, while also bringing her own twist to things. Among the unique creations is the Pickle Pizza, with dill pickle slices and a garlic aioli; a Pizza Bianco topped with ricotta cheese, olive oil and garlic; and the Tommy Mulligan, with black and green olives, red onions and salami.

“Having the opportunity to expand to a second location in such a short amount of time is exciting and something restaurateurs rarely have the opportunity to experience,” Hattan said. “Our original location serves South Tulsa well. I am eager to share the Zasa’s concept with Midtown in a much more accessible and convenient way.”

"New, local food concepts are what fuel this space with such vibrant energy," said Brian Paschal, CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. "We are excited to support this female co-owned business and welcome a world-champion pizzaiola to Mother Road Market."

Another Andolini's-owned space in Mother Road Market, Metropolis, which specialized in regional street food, will focus exclusively on serving Philadelphia-stye cheesesteaks, which has been the stall's best-selling item.

Nacho Business closes

Nacho Business, 5964 S. Yale Ave., in Kings Pointe Village, has closed.

The restaurant served up a host of variations on the basic snack of something crunchy topped with something cheesy, with toppings that ranged from shredded cheese to lobster over fried wontons, pork rinds and waffle fries as well as the traditional tortilla chips.

Nacho Business opened in January.

French Hen hosts wine dinner

The French Hen will be saying "Let's Get it Hahn" as it hosts a wine dinner featuring vintages from the Hahn Winery, in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

The dinner will be 6:22 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., in the Vast.Bank building.

The evening will begin with blue crab beignets served with a garlic aioli, followed by pan-seared steelhead trout with fennel potato salad and cilantro pesto.

A Pâté de Campagne with ground mustard, cornichons and French bread will be served before the entree, a braised short rib with caramelized onion, marmalade and rosemary focaccia.

Cost is $79 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

Guinigi Wine Dinner

Ti Amo South, 6024 S. Sheridan Road, will host a dinner 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, pairing its dishes with wines from the Guinigi winery in northern Italy.

The menu will include a summer salad of papaya, jicama and arugula topped with blue cheese crumbles; flash-fried soft-shelled crab; beef Bourguignon; roast quail stuffed with corn bread, sausage and herbs; pan-seared lamb chops; and a blue cheese plate with assorted berries and candied walnuts.

Cost is $125 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-499-1919.

