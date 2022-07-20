Zasa’s chef featured on cover of leading industry magazine

Tara Hattan, award-winning chef and owner of Zasa’s Pizza & Wings, is featured on the cover of the July issue of Pizza Today, the leading trade publication for the pizza industry.

Hattan is one of seven people the magazine considers the “Rising Stars of the Pizza Industry.” The list includes owners of shops in such cities as Washington, D.C., Seattle, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. Each chef was asked the same four questions, dealing with such topics as motivating staff, dealing with rising costs and inflation, and ways to take their business to the next level.

Earlier this year, Hattan took top honors at the 2022 International Pizza Expo’s World Pizza Games, winning gold medals for Fastest Dough Stretch and the Pizza Triathlon, along with a bronze medal in the Masters Acrobatics Dough Tossing.

“I will always keep improving my style, my knowledge and technique,” Hattan said in the Pizza Today article. “But if I were to pick one thing that I need to focus the most on, it would be being an actual Pizzeria Owner. For the past nine years I have been on the front lines making pizza, and most times I forget how important it is to take a step back ... and focus on the logistics of making us grow more.”

In addition to its original location, 10025 S. Memorial Drive, Zasa’s Pizza & Wings recently took over a space in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Zasa’s Pizza & Wings is noted for its gigantic slices, cut from 24-inch diameter pies, as well as creative twists such as its Pickle Pizza and its newly unveiled Grandma’s Pizza, a variation on Detroit-style pizza.

