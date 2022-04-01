Yo, doughnut! Local bakery supplies Stallone with unique treat

Apparently the last thing actor Sylester Stallone expected to see in a box of doughnuts was his own face.

Stallone, who is in Tulsa to film the TV series "Tulsa King," posted a short video to his Instagram account Thursday, to show off an iced doughnut imprinted with his portrait.

"Hi, I'm Sylvester Stallone," the actor says in the video. "I've done a lot of things, and seen a lot of things, and gone a lot of places. I've won a few awards, but nothing like this. This is my proudest accomplishment. I'm on the face...of a doughnut."

Stallone then turns the doughnut to show the image, printed in yellow on white icing. He raises a fist and says, "Eat this!" and gives a wink to the camera.

The doughnut was one of several supplied to the "Tulsa King" production by Big Baby Rolls and Donuts, 3739 E. 11th St.

"We had been approached by people involved with the show about catering," said owner Rania Nasreddine. "We also had recently obtained a new piece of equipment that allows us to custom print anything from logos to photographs on our pastries and lattes.

"We included a couple of homages to Mr. Stallone in the boxes we sent over," Nasreddine said. "And we were as surprised as anyone to see him on Instagram talking about it."

The doughnut Stallone displayed was an iced bismark, a jelly-filled pastry. Like all of Big Baby Rolls doughnuts, it is vegan.

"The film company didn't ask for vegan doughnuts, but that's now all that we serve," Nasreddine said. "When we started, we were serving both traditional and vegan products, but we've come up with recipes that remove all eggs and dairy, but taste just as good."

