Yes, Whey: Curds & Whey brings sophisticated comfort food to Mother Road Market

Little Miss Muffet’s go-to snack to enjoy while tuffet-sitting is, we feel it necessary to point out, not on the menu at Curds & Whey Gourmet.

But it’s not some fanciful childhood memory that prompted Faith Walker to name her newly opened space in the Mother Road Market after a children’s rhyme.

Curds and whey is something produced in the process of making cheese. In simplest terms, when an acid such as vinegar is added to milk, the proteins begin to form solids that are known as curds; when these curds are compressed to remove any moisture, the liquid left behind is whey.

“Cheese has always been one of my favorite comfort foods,” Walker said. “I’ve made cheese in the past, and when I was trying to think of something that would convey the sophisticated comfort food I was wanting to make, this was what came to mind.”

Curds & Whey is a concept Walker developed through Kitchen 66, a program of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation that helps guide food entrepreneurs through the process of turning their culinary ideas into reality (the foundation is also behind the Mother Road Market). Part of that process involves being featured in the market’s Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe, and Walker’s offerings were among the most popular of all concepts that occupied that space during 2020.