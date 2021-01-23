 Skip to main content
World to publish Valentine's Day listings

Rose

Many area restaurants are carrying special offerings for Valentine’s Day.

 Tulsa Wold file

The Tulsa World wants to help people celebrate Valentine's Day in style and is asking all local restaurants to submit their Valentine's Day specials for a list to be published in early February.

Send all information to james.watts@tulsaworld.com.

Please include the words "Valentine's Day" in the subject line.

