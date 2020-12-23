Word on the 'Street': Chicago-inspired food truck opens in Broken Arrow

“The pandemic just made everything so much harder, so I sold Gyro Palace,” Keyno said. “But the restaurant business is what I know. So I decided to do something that would be a little smaller, without all the overhead of a regular restaurant. That way, I could focus on getting the best quality product to serve.”

Keyno and his business partner, Mo Zaidan, took inspiration for their new enterprise from Keyno’s years working in Chicago restaurants.

“I go back from time to time to see what is going on, to get new ideas,” he said.

The menu of Chicago Street Eatery is straightforward — three burgers: plain, cheese and double; a Philly sandwich with choice of steak or chicken; three salads; five wraps, including a gyro sandwich; and fries or tots. A variety of canned sodas make up the beverage choices.

The wrap choices include beef or chicken shwarma ($7.99), which essentially is a meal rolled into a tortilla (flour, honey wheat and spinach tortillas are available), as onion, tomato, cheese, fries and tahini are wrapped up with the protein of choice.

One’s fries or tater tots ($2.99) may also be augmented with a helping of gyro meat, grilled onions, mushrooms and peppers, a blend of cheeses and tzatziki sauce to become Greek fries or tots ($8.99).