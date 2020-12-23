Word on the 'Street': Chicago-inspired food truck opens in Broken Arrow

I was introduced to the culinary wonder that is the Chicago-style hot dog in the mid-1980s, courtesy of the Hot Dog Connection, a family-owned restaurant that occupied a space just south of the intersection of 71st Street and Mingo Road for close to two decades.
The Gaffen family were natives of the Chicago area and made it a point to bring as authentic a taste of Chicago to Tulsa as possible, starting with the Vienna Beef brand franks they had imported from points north.
On top of this garlicky-peppery all-beef sausage, grilled to give its natural casing a hearty crunch, was arrayed slices of tomato, a stripe of yellow mustard, a healthy dollop of sweet and tangy neon-green relish, a spear of kosher dill pickle, a scattering of chopped onions, a few spicy bullets that hid under the tame moniker “sport peppers” and a dash of celery salt.
It had almost enough vegetables that one might try to insist that this meal in a poppy-seed bun was practically health food. In any case, a good Chicago-style hot dog is really good.
So when I learned of the existence of a new food truck offering Chicago street food, naturally the first thing I ordered was the hot dog.
Chicago Street Eatery has been in operation for only a few months, but its owner, Ashraf Keyno, has been in the restaurant business in Tulsa for decades. He worked at the old Joseph’s Steakhouse before opening Gyro Palace on 31st Street near Sheridan Road in 1995, which he owned and operated until earlier this year.
“The pandemic just made everything so much harder, so I sold Gyro Palace,” Keyno said. “But the restaurant business is what I know. So I decided to do something that would be a little smaller, without all the overhead of a regular restaurant. That way, I could focus on getting the best quality product to serve.”
Keyno and his business partner, Mo Zaidan, took inspiration for their new enterprise from Keyno’s years working in Chicago restaurants.
“I go back from time to time to see what is going on, to get new ideas,” he said.
The menu of Chicago Street Eatery is straightforward — three burgers: plain, cheese and double; a Philly sandwich with choice of steak or chicken; three salads; five wraps, including a gyro sandwich; and fries or tots. A variety of canned sodas make up the beverage choices.
The wrap choices include beef or chicken shwarma ($7.99), which essentially is a meal rolled into a tortilla (flour, honey wheat and spinach tortillas are available), as onion, tomato, cheese, fries and tahini are wrapped up with the protein of choice.
One’s fries or tater tots ($2.99) may also be augmented with a helping of gyro meat, grilled onions, mushrooms and peppers, a blend of cheeses and tzatziki sauce to become Greek fries or tots ($8.99).
But to return to that hot dog ($3.49). While the menu touts it as being “100% beef,” and I have no reason to doubt that, it’s definitely not a Vienna Beef frank. It is, however, substantial in size and satisfying in flavor.
How it’s dressed depends, I think, on who is preparing it. The two dogs I had on my first visit included lettuce and a sprinkling of shredded cheese — somewhat unexpected, but we went with it. While it may not live up to my remembrance of dogs past, it was enjoyable — the heat of the freshly griddled sausage against the cool of the toppings, the sweetness of the relish blending with the warm spice of the mustard.
During the interview and photo session, Keyno passed along samples of the cheeseburger ($4.49) and the Steak & Cheese Wrap ($7.99). What was surprising about the cheeseburger was that it had no condiment such as ketchup, mustard or mayo. But such additions weren’t missed, as the freshness of the lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese more than complimented the well-done, slightly salty burger patty.
The wrap, which came in the spinach tortilla, was a less carb-forward version of the Philly sandwich, as it came with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and cheese mixed with tender pieces of chopped steak.
All sandwiches can come in combos with fries and drink for an additional $3. The fries have a coating that helps keep them crispy, even after a fairly lengthy commute from Broken Arrow to midtown Tulsa.
Chicago Street Eatery also offers a couple of things for the early risers: a grilled cheese, tater tot and egg sandwich with a choice of protein ($4.99) and a breakfast chimichanga with similar fillings.
The trailer is set up in Broken Arrow’s Central Park shopping area, just south of the intersection of 81st Street and Elm Avenue.
Keyno said he chose the location in part because it’s such a high-traffic area.
“And it’s close to my home,” he said, grinning. “I didn’t want to have to drive so far to go to work.”
