Wildflower Cafe opens in Meadow Gold district

Wildflower Cafe will officially open Monday, May 10, in the Meadow Gold Lofts and Shops, 1306 E. 11th St.

The cafe, owned by Heather Linville, will offer breakfast and lunch service, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Wildflower Cafe has had a few "soft opening" days in advance of the official opening next week.

The breakfast menu includes omelets, quiches, waffles and baked goods, as well as biscuits and gravy and slow-cooker oats with special flavors. Lunch includes various dips as appetizers such as bruschetta and pimento cheese, sandwiches, salads and "pitzas," pizzas that use pita bread for the crust.

The cafe's website states that it is "an environmentally conscious establishment, using recyclable, compostable and/or biodegradable products when possible and disposing accordingly."

For more information go to wildflowercafetulsa.com.

