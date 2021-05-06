 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildflower Cafe opens in Meadow Gold district
0 comments

Wildflower Cafe opens in Meadow Gold district

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wildflower Cafe will officially open Monday, May 10, in the Meadow Gold Lofts and Shops, 1306 E. 11th St.

The cafe, owned by Heather Linville, will offer breakfast and lunch service, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Wildflower Cafe has had a few "soft opening" days in advance of the official opening next week.

The breakfast menu includes omelets, quiches, waffles and baked goods, as well as biscuits and gravy and slow-cooker oats with special flavors. Lunch includes various dips as appetizers such as bruschetta and pimento cheese, sandwiches, salads and "pitzas," pizzas that use pita bread for the crust.

The cafe's website states that it is "an environmentally conscious establishment, using recyclable, compostable and/or biodegradable products when possible and disposing accordingly."

For more information go to wildflowercafetulsa.com.

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

As people work back to normalcy following the pandemic, many of the area's biggest festivals are back.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway shows to reopen this fall

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+13
Watch Now: New owner of Viet Huong focuses menu on Vietnamese cuisine
Dining

Watch Now: New owner of Viet Huong focuses menu on Vietnamese cuisine

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

Kevin Nguyen purchased the restaurant and kept its original name, but began making some changes — sprucing up the interior with sky-blue paint and more stylish furniture, clearing away as many remnants of the space's original incarnation as a fast-food joint as possible, and revamping the menu.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News