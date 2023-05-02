Oklahoma’s longest-running craft beer festival, Wild Brew, will be Saturday, Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at Cox Business Center.

Wild Brew is a one-of-a-kind indoor event that combines first-rate beers created by artisan brewers from the U.S. and around the world with cuisine from Tulsa’s best restaurants.

The annual craft beer festival helps to raise funds for the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for itswork with bald eagles.

Only a decade ago, eagles were on the endangered list; now, they are a regular part of Oklahoma’s skyline. The funding from this year’s celebration will significantly aid the “flight” crew at Sutton- currently engaged in recovery efforts for two of the rarest birds (and endangered species) in North America—the Attwater’s Prairie-Chicken and the Masked Bobwhite, both of which are endangered species.

Wild Brew 2023 will feature hundreds of beers and the opportunity for guests to chat with brewers one on one. There will also be live music, silent auction packages, custom brewery tours, trips and more. Guests will also get to be up close and personal with some special feathered friends.

“For Wild Brew’s 25th celebration, a variety of birds will be coming to meet guests,” said Audra Fogle, assistant director for the Sutton Center. “The Sutton Center is grateful for the tremendous support of the brewers, restaurants and everyone who will be coming out for Wild Brew. The ‘greatest party ever hatched’ is made even better because it’s all for a great cause.”

Patron ticket holders can start sipping early at 4 p.m. and have their own area to perch during the event. Every ticket includes all-inclusive access to over 200 beers from the best breweries and food from 50 of Tulsa’s best restaurants. Tickets go on sale in May.

Purchase tickets at wildbrew.org.