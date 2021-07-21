White Lion hosts Royal Ascot Race Party

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host a special Royal Ascot Race Party, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in the spirit of Great Britain’s most prestigious horse racing event.
The menu for the evening includes a beef and cucumber salad with a vinaigrette dressing; mushroom a la créme vol-au-vonts; poached salmon and croquette potatoes with vegetables; and peach Melba for dessert.
Cost is $55 per person; tax, gratuity and beverages are extra. To reserve, call 918-491-6533 Tuesday thru Saturday after 4 p.m.
Duet to serve Amalfi wine dinner
Duet Jazz, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will give diners a culinary tour of Italy’s Amalfi coast with a special wine dinner, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
The evening will include live music from the patio, a four-course dinner prepared by chef Tuck Curren, and wine pairings recommended by Zoe Curren of Premium Brands.
The menu begins with a frito misto of fried calamari, shrimp, and lemons; followed by spaghetti with clams.
The entree will be chicken Saltimbocca alla Sorrentina, with a frozen lemon zabaglione for dessert.
Cost is $50 per person. For reservations: 918-398-7201.
Lasagna Day at Carrabba’s
Every food, it seems, has its day, and Thursday, July 29 is officially National Lasagna Day. In honor of this auspicious occasion, Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s is offering its Lasagna Family Bundle.
The offer includes salad and bread, as well as enough lasagna to feed up to five, for $39.99.
For more information or to place an order for carryout or delivery: carrabbas.com. Tulsa’s sole Carrabba’s is at 11021 E. 71st St.