White Lion hosts Royal Ascot Race Party

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host a special Royal Ascot Race Party, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in the spirit of Great Britain’s most prestigious horse racing event.

The menu for the evening includes a beef and cucumber salad with a vinaigrette dressing; mushroom a la créme vol-au-vonts; poached salmon and croquette potatoes with vegetables; and peach Melba for dessert.

Cost is $55 per person; tax, gratuity and beverages are extra. To reserve, call 918-491-6533 Tuesday thru Saturday after 4 p.m.

Duet to serve Amalfi wine dinner

Duet Jazz, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will give diners a culinary tour of Italy’s Amalfi coast with a special wine dinner, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

The evening will include live music from the patio, a four-course dinner prepared by chef Tuck Curren, and wine pairings recommended by Zoe Curren of Premium Brands.

The menu begins with a frito misto of fried calamari, shrimp, and lemons; followed by spaghetti with clams.

The entree will be chicken Saltimbocca alla Sorrentina, with a frozen lemon zabaglione for dessert.

Cost is $50 per person. For reservations: 918-398-7201.