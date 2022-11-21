Where to eat in Tulsa on Thanksgiving Day

For those looking for a good meal on Thanksgiving Day that doesn't involve days of slaving over a hot stove, a number of area restaurants plan to be open this Thursday, Nov. 24, offering their regular menu or serving up traditional turkey day favorites.

Also, most restaurants affiliated with hotels and casinos, as well as a number of Asian buffet restaurants, are likely to be open.

And, as is always the case when wanting to dine out on a holiday, it is advised to call ahead in case reservations are required.

CRACKER BARREL

Various locations

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. Full menu also is available.

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE

1976 Utica Square

Fleming's will open at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, offering a three-course meal featuring herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or bone-in ribeye, complete with appetizer, side dishes and dessert, starting at $53 (depending on entree chosen). A special three-course meal for children, as well as the steakhouse's full menu, will also be available.

LITTLE VENICE

208 N. Main St., Sand Springs

Little Venice will host a Thanksgiving dinner, Italian-style, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, which includes such offerings as Chef Enrique’s ceviche, a cream of broccoli soup with truffle cheese, choice of roast chicken, roast turkey, beef tenderloin, baked sole with shrimp, and a mushroom and spinach lasagna. Reservations are recommended.

METRO DINER

7474 S. Olympia Ave.

Metro Diner will be open until 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, offering seasonal specials such as a roasted turkey dinner for $13.49, Sausage Gravy & Tenders Stuff'N Waffle, or pumpkin bread pudding, as well as its full menu.

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

8330 Riverside Parkway, in the River Spirit Casino Resort

Ruth’s Chris has a special prix fixe menu for Thanksgiving Day, including a choice of starter; an entree of sliced oven-roasted turkey with Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish; and a choice of side and dessert. Cost is $44 adults, $17 children. Reservations are recommended.

SALTGRASS STEAKHOUSE

4550 E. Skelly Drive

Saltgrass Steakhouse will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will serve a traditional meal with roasted turkey breast, dressing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a choice of soup or salad. Available only for dine-in service.

TALLY’S GOOD FOOD CAFE

1102 S. Yale Ave.

The 11th Street location of Tally’s Good Food Cafe will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to any and all customers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. It’s a tradition that has been going on for more than 30 years at the restaurant.

TEXAS DE BRAZIL

7021 S. Memorial Drive

This chain restaurant, specializing in roasted meats, will open early Thanksgiving Day to serve its full menu along with some special holiday items, such as roasted turkey, sausage stuffing, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole. Reservations are strongly recommended.

TI AMO SOUTH

6024 S. Sheridan Road

Ti Amo’s south Tulsa location will again host its popular Thanksgiving buffet, which features all the foods of the season, from ham and turkey to sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce, chocolate fountains to pumpkin pie. Cost is $41 adults, $16 children 12 and under.

CROSSROADS COOKERY

117 E. Dewey Ave., Sapulpa

Crossroads Cookery will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a prime rib carving station, roasted Yukon gold potatoes and more. Reservations are required.

SILVER SKILLET

8228 E. 61st St.

The Silver Skillet will be serving its full menu of classic diner foods from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Turkey and dressing is the regular Thursday special here.

THE DELTA CAFE

4515 E. 51st St.

The Delta Cafe will be open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., serving its full menu as well as Thanksgiving favorites.