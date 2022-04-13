Where to eat Easter meals or pick up holiday dishes to go

Easter is this Sunday, which means that decisions about the day’s dinner need to be made with relative haste.

Fortunately, there is still time to score reservations for a special brunch or order ready-made entrees and sides that will allow one to focus on the true meaning of the day, instead of obsessing over whether the ham is going to be ready, or gather up special treats to fill Easter baskets for recipients young and old.

Here are some suggestions for restaurants, including information on holiday menus where available. Note: Some locations with Easter offerings had deadlines that have already passed.

DINING IN Polo Grill

2038 Utica Square

The Polo Grill is one of 20 restaurants nationwide nominated for Outstanding Wine Program in the 2022 James Beard Awards, and a good opportunity to see what all the acclaim is about would be at the restaurant’s weekend brunch. This year, the Polo Grill will be offering a limited brunch menu, to help streamline kitchen operations on this very busy brunch day. Reservations are required.

Smoke. Woodfire Grill

1542 E. 15th St., 918-949-4440; 201 S. Main St., Owasso, 918-401-4343

The two locations of Smoke. Woodfire Grill will be serving their regular brunch menus, featuring such specialties as their Salmon Scramble, Chicken Fried Steak Skillet, Smoked Brisket Burrito and Smoked Trout Salad. Reservations are highly recommended.

Juniper

324 E. Third St.

Juniper will be serving its regular brunch menu 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Easter Sunday, which includes items ranging from yogurt parfait and the restaurant’s signature carrot soup, to omelets filled with braised short rib, a roasted vegetable quiche and ruby trout with eggs. Reservations are highly recommended.

MAD Eats

201 S. Main St., Owasso

This popular Owasso eatery is known for its colossal milkshake and bloody Mary creations, but the food is equally impressive. Brunch is available all day, and includes such things as a green chili burrito, the MAD scramble, with four vegetables and three meats mixed into three eggs with cheese; and a fried chicken biscuit. Or feed the whole family with the Fried Chicken Picnic Basket, with four or eight pieces of chicken and all the sides and sauces you might need. Reservations are recommended.

Prhyme

111 N. Main St.

Chef Justin Thompson’s upscale re-interpretation of the American steakhouse will be open for Easter brunch, with a buffet featuring a beef tenderloin carving station amid other familiar brunch offerings. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and reservations are highly recommended.

Hatch Early Mood Food

161 S. Riverfront Drive, Jenks

This newly opened location of an Oklahoma City-based chain promises a unique, upscale twist on brunch items, including seven versions of eggs Benedict and 12 kinds of pancakes. Those in search of lunch can choose from a handful of sandwiches, salads and soups. Call for reservations or put your name on the waitlist on the restaurant’s website.

Neighborhood JA.M.

4830 E. 61st St.

Brunch is just about all you can get here, with a menu that leans heavily on breakfast fare, with five variations on eggs Benedict, avocado toast and acai bowls for the nutrition conscious, and pancakes made with pineapple and bourbon, lemon curd and poppy seeds, shredded carrots and coconut for those who want to push their sugar levels to the limit. Best way to ensure a seat is to sign up for the wait list online.

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano

6024 S. Sheridan Road

Ti Amo will serve a full buffet 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Easter Sunday, with Italian favorites, stations for made-to-order omelets, salads and freshly sliced prime rib; biscuits & gravy, shrimp cocktail, bourbon-glazed salmon, grilled chicken Pompeii, honey-glazed ham, potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and a chocolate fountain. Cost is $32 adults, $12 kids under age 12. Reservations are required.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

1976 Utica Square

A special three-course menu will be available during the Easter weekend, beginning with a choice of house or Caesar salad, a petit filet mignon served with crab-stuffed shrimp ($85) or lobster tail scampi ($95), followed by a choice of desserts. Those wishing for something a bit more substantial can upgrade to a full-sized filet or a bone-in ribeye for an additional charge. Reservations are required.

GET IT TO GO The Meat and Cheese Show

1306 E. 11th St.

Whether you are celebrating Easter or Passover, the Meat and Cheese Show can accommodate you with a choice of a side of smoked salmon ($115), a rack of lamb ($75), smoked brisket ($20/lb) and a quart of matzo ball soup ($22). All meals come with appropriate accoutrements, but additional sides are available, as are servings of strawberry shortcake for dessert. Deadline to order is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Reasor’s

Multiple locations

Reasor’s Easter dinner special is a ham dinner designed to serve six to eight guests, for $79.99. It includes a Dietz & Watson spiral-sliced glazed ham, rosemary roasted potatoes, garlic-roasted asparagus, a strawberry feta salad, a dozen King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls and a coconut cream pie. For those who prefer brunch, Reasor’s can fit you out with a 23-oz. classic quiche Lorraine by La Terra Fina, a small seasonal fruit tray with sweet cream dip, buttered pastries and a coconut cream pie. The meal serves four and is $49.99.

Honey Baked Ham Co.

8228 E. 61st St.

Select from nine Easter dinner choices, which center on the store’s signature hams or smoked turkey breast. Dinners range from $58.99 to $146.99, depending on size and type of protein, and include up to four side dishes (which come frozen). One can also order items individually.

The Hamlet

1660 E. 71st St.

The Hamlet can supply you with one or more of its signature spiral-sliced, honey-glazed hams that range from a 7-8 pound ham for $69, to a 16-18 pound whole ham for $136.

SWEETS & TREATS Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts

3541 S. Harvard Ave.

Sweet Tooth is again offering its “Build a Basket” promotion for Easter, which allows customers to create a custom Easter basket, either by selecting items in store or ordering over the phone. Just select the items you wish to be included in the basket, which must total at least $35, and the Sweet Tooth staff will assemble the gift, complete with a cellophane wrap and custom bow. Deadline for ordering baskets is April 16.

Glacier Confection

1902 Utica Square, 539-424-5992: 10051 S. Yale Ave., 918-701-3786

Glacier Confection offers a variety of specials for Easter, including rabbit-shaped gift boxes, chocolate truffle eggs and the always-popular solid chocolate bunnies, as well as its perennial selection of high-quality, hand-made chocolates. The Easter Bunny is also scheduled to be on hand Friday-Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the south Tulsa location, and from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Utica store.

Merritt’s Bakery

3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607 9521-G S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000

Merritt’s offers a wide range of baked goods and treats, including bunny cakes, decorated cookies, hot cross buns, Greek Easter bread, brownie pops and more. Special orders for cakes should be placed by noon Thursday, April 14.

Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery

6527 E. 91st St.

Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery has an Easter special, which is a special Easter greeting that can be applied to any of the bakery’s line of cakes for an additional $5. Of course, one can also take advantage of the bakery’s array of cupcakes, cream puffs, cookies and more, as well as its signature Bavarian cream cheesecake, or this month’s cake special, coconut lime.

Tulsa World Scene: Revival of the Turnpike Troubadours

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.