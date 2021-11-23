Where to dine on Thanksgiving Day

If that turkey hasn’t completely thawed by now, or all the guests you’ve invited for Thanksgiving have had to back out, or you simply don’t want to face the mountain of dirty dishes left in the wake of cooking for a crowd (or even just two), take heart.

A number of area restaurants will be open and serving holiday-style meals on Thanksgiving Day, ranging from home-style dinners to gourmet fare. For most of the businesses listed, reservations are recommended.

In addition, most hotel restaurants, as well as many Asian buffet restaurants, will be open for service.

Cracker Barrel

Various locations

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

1976 Utica Square