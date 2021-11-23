Where to dine on Thanksgiving Day

If that turkey hasn’t completely thawed by now, or all the guests you’ve invited for Thanksgiving have had to back out, or you simply don’t want to face the mountain of dirty dishes left in the wake of cooking for a crowd (or even just two), take heart.
A number of area restaurants will be open and serving holiday-style meals on Thanksgiving Day, ranging from home-style dinners to gourmet fare. For most of the businesses listed, reservations are recommended.
In addition, most hotel restaurants, as well as many Asian buffet restaurants, will be open for service.
Cracker Barrel
Various locations
Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
1976 Utica Square
918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com
Fleming’s will be serving Thanksgiving Day at the restaurant, with a three-course menu that includes a starter, dessert and your choice of herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye as the entree, starting at $49 per person (a children’s menu for $23 is also available). The full menu will also be served, beginning at 11 a.m.
Jane’s Delicatessen
2626 E. 11th St.
918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com
Jane’s will be open Thanksgiving Day to serve a full feast that includes a choice of roasted or smoked turkey, honey-glazed ham or seared ruby trout for the entree, served with all the traditional side dishes and finished off with a slice of pumpkin, pecan or rhubarb pie. Cost is $22 per person, and reservations are recommended.
Little Venice Restaurant
208 N. Main St., Sand Springs
918-514-0134, littlevenice.us
Give your holiday meal some Italian flair, courtesy of Little Venice Restaurant. Yes, roasted turkey, baked ham and the traditional sides will be on the special “Giorno del Ringraziamento” menu, but one can also indulge in a seafood salad, shrimp bisque, an autumnal salad of fennel, radicchio and endive; mushroom and spinach lasagna, roast prime rib and grilled red snapper. This menu will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are recommended.
METRO DINER
7474 S. Olympia Ave.
918-387-3553, metrodiner.com
Metro Diner is offering a holiday dinner featuring roasted turkey or maple-glazed baked ham as the entree, along with traditional sides, for $15.99 a person. Festive specials such as Sausage & Gravy Chicken Tenders Waffle, or pumpkin pancakes or waffles, can be enjoyed at the restaurant. The restaurant will close at 2:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
PROSPECT LOCAL BAR & KITCHEN
Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave.
918-779-4445, prospectdining.com
In keeping with its tradition of “elevated American food,” Prospect will be offering a Thanksgiving meal 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Diners can have their choice of turkey or ham with all the fixings, including a Caesar salad, and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Cost is $28 per person ($31 if you want turkey and ham), $14 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are recommended.
RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE
8330 Riverside Parkway, in the River Spirit Casino Resort
918-995-8600, ruthschris.com
Ruth’s Chris has a special prix fixe menu for Thanksgiving Day, including a choice of starter; an entree of sliced oven-roasted turkey with Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish; and a choice of side and dessert. Cost is $42.95. Reservations are recommended.
SALTGRASS STEAKHOUSE
4550 E. Skelly Drive
918-488-8794, saltgrass.com
Saltgrass Steakhouse will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving, and will serve a traditional meal with roasted turkey breast, dressing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a choice of soup or salad, for $19.99. Available only for dine-in service.
SHILOH’S
2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow; 50160 Highway Drive, Cleveland
918-254-1500; 918-358-5815. eatshilohs.com
The Broken Arrow and Cleveland locations of this venerable source of Oklahoma-style comfort food will be serving Thanksgiving dinner with ham, turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, and choice of a vegetable side and a serving of pie, all for $17 adults, $9 youngsters.
TALLY’S GOOD FOOD CAFE
1102 S. Yale Ave.
918-835-8039, tallyscafe.com
The 11th Street location of Tally’s Good Food Cafe will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to any and all customers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. It’s a tradition that has been going on for more than 30 years at the restaurant, although it was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
TEXAS DE BRAZIL
7021 S. Memorial Drive
918-921-7513, texasdebrazil.com
This chain restaurant, specializing in roasted meats, will open early Thanksgiving Day to serve its full menu along with some special holiday items, such as roasted turkey, sausage stuffing, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole. Reservations are highly recommended.
TI AMO SOUTH
6024 S. Sheridan Road
918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.
Ti Amo’s south Tulsa location will again host its popular Thanksgiving buffet, which features all the foods of the season, from ham and turkey to sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce. Cost is $36 adults, $15 children 12 and under.
Howdy Burger opens on 11th Street