When the owners of Nomad BBQ Deli were checking out potential locations for their restaurant, they looked at places in several areas of Tulsa.

“We really liked this spot, in part because it wasn’t going to take a lot to get it into the shape we needed,” Jeff Kuykendall said. “But the real reason is that we’re all native Tulsans, and we realized that just about all the restaurants that were along this stretch of Harvard before the pandemic were still in business.

“Most of them are locally owned places, who draw the bulk of their clientele from the neighborhoods around here,” he said. “That’s seemed a good sign to us. Harvard Avenue is a happening place.”

Kuykendall, along with Drew Laden and Kathryn Holsten, opened Nomad BBQ Deli in late January at the west end of the Ranch Plaza strip shopping center just north of the intersection of 31st Street and Harvard Avenue.

The site was once home to Ella’s Good Food, whose fried chicken we remember fondly, and most recently a paleo-diet takeaway establishment.

“We didn’t have to do a lot to get it into shape,” Laden said. “The vent hood was in place, the deli case was already there.”

The interior has a utilitarian vibe. It has about a dozen tables for four in the dining area, which is decorated with bags of Hasty Bake charcoal and a Hasty Bake Continental grill that looked so familiar, I had to check my backyard to be certain mine was still there.

“We smoke everything on Hasty Bakes, with post oak,” Kuykendall said. “After they’ve been on the smoker, we’ll wrap the meats and finish cooking them in a conventional oven.”

The interior also has shelves displaying the Burnt Fingers brand barbecue sauces and rubs Nomad uses, as well as some of the Pain is Good line of hot sauces.

Burnt Fingers is the name of the Kansas City-based barbecue enterprise founded by Jason and Megan Day, who as a team and individually have won numerous top awards at such prestigious events as Memphis in May and the American Royal in Kansas City.

“Megan has competed on shows like ‘Chopped’ and ‘Beat Bobby Flay,’ and Southern Living named her the ‘most influential woman in Southern barbecue,’” Kuykendall said. “We like that it’s a family-run business, and the flavor profiles fit well with what we want to do.”

The idea of melding barbecue with a deli might seem a bit unusual, but for Nomad’s owners, it’s a logical combination of their culinary backgrounds.

Kuykendall and Laden have worked at Burn Co. Barbecue in the past; Kuykendall and his wife took over her family’s Bill & Ruth’s shop when it opened a new location on 15th Street in 2019. Laden said, not entirely in jest, that in his career he “has worked at just about every sandwich shop on the planet.”

Kuykendall said the concept of a barbecue deli was a way to make the most out of the barbecue they wanted to make.

“It’s really a way of finding ways to use barbecue and smoked meats in different ways, but still have the quality we want,” he said. “You smoke a ham or a turkey, for instance — that could be served by itself, in a sandwich on a salad.”

Laden added that the setup for Nomad “allows us to create different stuff on a daily basis, to try a variety of things. We aren’t really tied down to a menu that offers just one kind of food.”

“That’s one reason why we call it Nomad,” Kuykendall said. “Nomads go where the water and the food is. We’re going to go where the food, and the ideas we have, take us.”

As an example, Kuykendall brought out something he had “been playing with” earlier in the day: pork belly burnt ends.

“Our suppliers have been really generous,” Kuykendall said. “They offered us these pork bellies, and this is something we came up with.”

Burnt ends are traditionally taken from the crustier edges of a smoked beef brisket and became something of a barbecue staple when some barbecue emporiums began offering them on the menu.

The sample we tried had a perfect balance of fat to meat, a gentle flavor of smoke, and a hearty tang and subtle sweetness from the sauce in which they were dressed.

Whether these tidbits will appear on the Nomad menu I cannot say. But what we did sample from the regular menu was equally tasty.

We arrived a bit late in the day for our visit, when most of the items we wanted to try had already sold out. We did score a Smoked Pastrami sandwich ($14) and a substantial link of smoked Polish Sausage ($5). We added the house-made potato chips as a side ($1).

Pastrami is, basically, yet another variation on the barbecue staple of smoked brisket, although one that involves brining and aging as well as smoking. Nomad’s pastrami was meltingly tender, the smoke flavor was distinct without being overwhelming, with just enough fat to keep everything juicy. It was one of the better pastrami sandwiches we’ve had in Tulsa.

The smoked Polish sausage, which came chopped into inch-long sections, had a firm texture and pleasant smoke flavor; the additions of Burnt Fingers regular and hot sauces complemented it well.

We arrived early enough the next time to score an order of ribs ($10 for three, $15 for six) with a side of macaroni and cheese ($3), along with a French dip sandwich with smoked roast beef and Swiss cheese, served with a cup of tarragon au jus ($14).

The ribs, which came without sauce, were dynamite: tender, smoky with a great bark. Sauce was not necessary. The rigatoni pasta in the mac and cheese was al dente and densely coated in a rich, thick cheese sauce with just a hint of smoke.

The tarragon au jus elevated the sandwich, which could have used a spread or a sauce to combat the dryness of the roast beef.

One might have noticed “Kansas City” referenced a number of times so far, and there is a reason for that. Laden is a fervent fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and a pennant extolling the team’s recent Super Bowl victory hangs in a prominent place.

“Yeah, our first full week of being open, after having to deal with some electrical issues, ends with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl,” Laden said, laughing. “That kind of told me that we’re doing something right here.”

Featured video: