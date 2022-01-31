 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale's Beverage of the Week: Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special
What the Ale's Beverage of the Week: Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Eric Hudkins tells us about What the Ale's Beverage of the Week, Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Eric Hudkins is the founder and product development manager at the new Part Time Beverage Company. It's a canned cocktail business based in Tulsa that produces a boozy limeade-tasting drink called Club Special.

"A Club Special was a drink developed on golf courses sometime in the last century. Every golf course around here seems to have their own spin on it. Some use rum; some don't. Some like to taste a little different and use different citruses. We use lemon-lime natural flavors for ours mixed with vodka. It's about 6% ABV," Hudkins said.

Hudkins is a University of Tulsa law student and went to high school at Cascia Hall. He got the idea while with friends.

"My friends and I were sitting around drinking and joking about it, and I wondered if you could can cocktails. I wonder if you could do this and we started looking into it and we found out all these stats on the up-and-coming, ready-to-drink cocktail business," said Hudkins.

Seltzer has been trending upward, and Hudkins saw the opportunity for a canned cocktail in the marketplace.

"We started exploring it and looking into it and we thought, what better drink to try to make our first one than this niche drink we have from Oklahoma. And you know, it's very good. Some people like it straight from the can. I personally like mine with Tajín on the rim, it kinda gives it some spice. Other people just like to throw lemons and limes into it. And it is just kind of a personal preference thing."

It is in stock at various liquor stores and some bars. They have plans to release a Cape Cod cocktail, which has cranberry vodka and lime.

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

