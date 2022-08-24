What the Ale: Wild Brew tickets nearly gone

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wild Brew is in person for the first time since 2019. That means the Sutton Avian Research Center can save more birds.

The Cox Business Center is hosting the event this Saturday, August 27, from 5 till 8 p.m. Unfortunately, general admission tickets have sold out. The good news is you can still purchase patron tickets for the event and get in an hour earlier. Those tickets can be purchased at https://wildbrew.org/

The Sutton Center's assistant director Audra Fogle tells us about how the center is looking forward to finally having the event.

"For the last two years, our wings have been clipped and we have not been able to have Wild Brew. We are super excited to be able to be back in person at the Cox Center. So it's been crazy. It's been wild, but it is going to be a fantastic party. For the past two years, we tried in person.

We tried blended events and the world just got crazy. And a beer event doesn't really work well with a mask. But people did support us and we were very, very thankful. But this year, we are back in full force at the Cox Business Center. Dead Armadillo is brewing the Wild Brew beer. It's pretty fantastic. They'll be there, but we've got a whole slew of brewers from across Tulsa and Oklahoma City," said Fogle.

"We had to close down the general admission tickets, and we will only have patron tickets open, maybe not even for that much longer. So if people want to come they better get your tickets because this is the greatest party ever hatched. We've got restaurants that are coming.

The thing that's really cool about Wild Brew is that once you get your ticket, everything inside is free. So you can taste, you can sample...the world is your oyster. This year we're pretty excited that the Got Wood Ax Throwing company will be there. So you can drink a beer and throw an ax. How fun is that?

Sandy Thompson has been doing fantastic things with the auction. And so I think we've got more items than ever with the auction this year and it's going to be online," she said.

"We've got an airplane ride. We've got all kinds of baskets and fun things to buy and everything that people purchase, every dollar they spend on a raffle ticket, everything benefits the Sutton Avian Research center and the Sutton center. We are about birds. We work with rare and endangered birds. If you see an Eagle, which we tracked over 300 nests this year, you can track their genetics back to the project that the Sutton did 30 years ago. And so we helped bring the eagles back. Now we are giving two different endangered species a fighting chance for survival, a crazy little bird called the Atwater's Prairie Chicken and the Masked Bobwhite, which is a tiny little quail. We are working to save those two birds.

We also survey all of the breeding birds in the state of Oklahoma because rather than wait till something's endangered, we want to keep common birds common. So when you come to Wild Brew, we really are drinking beer to save birds. And we are so thankful for everyone that contributes," Fogle said.