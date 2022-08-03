What the Ale: Wild Brew fundraiser for bird conservation set for Aug. 27

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wild Brew, the Sutton Avian Research Center's fundraiser, is set for Aug. 27 at the Cox Business Center.

Oklahoma's oldest and largest craft beer event brings statewide breweries and local restaurants together in an air-conditioned space for you to sample their products. There will be hundreds of craft beers to sample and tons of food.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville is known for its work with bald eagles and now works on behalf of the endangered Attwater prairie chicken, the masked bobwhite and other conservation efforts.

"We have been raising Attwater prairie chickens for the last couple of years, and we actually made a couple of changes and discovered that when we've been fostering the young chicks with an adult bird, it's made a huge difference. The health of the birds, the viability of the birds, all of that has just gone through the roof," said Audra Fogle, assistant director of the Sutton Center.

The center recently transferred 60 birds for release after being checked out. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife came with a special trailer designed to transport the birds to a prairie chicken refuge outside of Houston.

"Those birds will be tracked so that we can monitor survival this year because Sutton has been so much more successful at raising the birds. I think last year we released like 80 birds. This year, we'll have three different transfer days, and we're going to release around 160 birds," Fogle said.

The center will also be releasing around 1,500 masked bobwhites this year. They will be transported via a donated airplane to reduce the stress of getting to the Arizona wildlife research center.

"Both of the species are two of the most critically endangered birds in North America. And so, if we were not captive-raising and releasing, they'd be gone because their genetics have become so narrow. We are pairing everything so that we can get the birds that have the best chance at surviving and breeding and living in the wild," Fogle said.

The Sutton Center isn't just about helping the birds. It also educates the public about conservation, so birds don't get on the endangered list.

"We are talking about what science is using from how birds live and function to better the human world," Fogle said.

Wild Brew started 22 years ago with another conservation group called the Nature Conservancy. Then, it was a hot event in an un-airconditioned hanger at Tulsa International Airport. Every year, the event has grown.

For the past few years, Wild Brew has honored a brewery and a restaurant that has partnered with the event. Last year, Wild Brew didn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did have a beer release by Dead Armadillo.

Dead Armadillo received the Golden Tap award, and Hideaway Pizza received the Golden Spoon award.

Dead Armadillo brewed the Wild Brew's beer this year. It will have a beer release on Aug. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at its taproom, 1004 E. Fourth St.

The beer is a tangerine IPA that a Wild Brew committee voted on. The release date is set for National IPA day. Tony Peck, brewmaster of Dead Armadillo, has been supporting Wild Brew since before he had an actual brewery. The beer will be out in the market and available in the taproom. The brewery also has bingo every Tuesday and will be giving away Wild Brew tickets to the winner.

"We did our very first (Wild Brew), even before we were a company in 2012. We donated all the products. I think we brought like five or six beers and back then, the beer market was a little different in Oklahoma. It was burgeoning. There were crazy lines with super excited people to see all the different beers. We were excited to make that our very first event, but it's always been like that. Dead Armadillo started in 2013 and we've never looked back," said Peck.

Hideaway Pizza has also been a partner with Wild Brew. It started selling craft beers in its restaurants and even has its own beer made by Marshall Brewing Co., Highway 57 Ale.

"We're committed to serving others in the communities that we serve," said Jenny Grigsby, director of digital Marketing for Hideaway Pizza. "We've been donating pizza and serving at this event for the past 10 years. It not only impacts our natural areas in Oklahoma but in other areas of the United States. So we feel like it's very, very important."

"Like good conservationists, think global, but then drink and eat local because you want to support your local community, you want to think about the global impact on everything," said Rex Thompson, Wild Brew committee chair. "And that's what Wild Brew gives the Sutton Center — the opportunity to basically give back and be good stewards of this planet and the planet's inhabitants that we've been gifted with. That's the real reason — it's to protect what we have and preserve what we have."

Tickets for the event can be purchased at wildbrew.org.