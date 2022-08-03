What the Ale: Wild Brew a benefit to save the birds and drink beer

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wild Brew, the Sutton Avian Research Center's fundraiser, is set for August 27 at the Cox Business Center. The craft beer, food, wine, spirit, and music event is Oklahoma's oldest and largest event.

Wild Brew brings statewide breweries and local restaurants together in an air condition space for you to sample their products. There will be hundreds of craft beers to sample and tons of food.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville is known for its work with Bald Eagles and now works with the endangered Attwater Prairie-Chicken and the Masked Bobwhite and other conservation efforts.

"We have been raising Attwater Prairie-Chickens for the last couple of years and we actually made a couple of changes and discovered that when we've been fostering the young chicks with an adult bird and it's made a huge difference. The health of the birds, the viability of the birds, all of that has just gone through the roof," said Audra Fogle Assistant Director of the Sutton Center.

Sutton recently transferred 60 birds for release after being checked out. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife came with a special trailer specifically designed to transport the birds to a Prairie-Chicken refuge outside of Houston.

"Those birds will be tracked so that we can monitor survival this year because Sutton has been so much more successful at raising the birds. I think last year we released like 80 birds. This year, we'll have three different transfer days, and we're going to release around 160 birds,"

Sutton will also be releasing around 1500 Masked Bobwhites this year. They will be transported via a donated airplane to reduce the stress of getting to the Arizona wildlife research center.

"Both of the species are two of the most critically endangered birds in North America. And so if we were not captive raising and releasing, they'd be gone because their genetics have become so narrow. We are pairing everything so that we can get the birds that have the best chance at surviving and breeding and living in the wild," she said.

Sutton isn't just about helping the birds they also educate the public about conservation, so birds don't get on the endangered list.

"We are talking about what science is using from how birds live and function to better the human world," Fogle said.

Wild Brew started 22 years ago with another conservation group called the Nature Conservancy. Then, it was a hot event in an un-airconditioned hanger at Tulsa International Airport. Every year the event has grown. Now it is being held in the climate-controlled Cox Business Center.

For the last few years, Wild Brew has honored a brewery and a restaurant that has partnered with the event. Last year Wild Brew didn't happen due to COVID, but it did have a beer release by Dead Armadillo.

Dead Armadillo received the Golden Tap award and Hideaway Pizza received the Golden Spoon award.

Dead Armadillo brewed the Wild Brew's beer this year. They will have a beer release on August 4 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at their taproom,

1004 E. Fourth St.

The beer is a tangerine IPA that a Wild Brew committee voted on. The release date is set for National IPA day. Tony Peck brewmaster of Dead Armadillo, has been supporting Wild Brew since before he had an actual brewery. The beer will be out in the market and available in the taproom. They also have bingo every Tuesday and will be give away Wild Brew tickets to the winner.

"We did our very first (Wild Brew), even before we were a company in 2012. We donated all the products. I think we brought like five or six beers and back then, the beer market was a little different in Oklahoma. It was burgeoning. There were crazy lines with super excited people to see all the different beers. We were excited to make that our very first event, but it's always been like that. Dead Armadillo started in 2013 and we've never looked back," said Peck.

Hideaway Pizza has also been a partner with Wild Brew. They started selling craft beers in their restaurants and even have their own beer made by Marshall Brewing Co., Highway 57 Ale. It has made an impact on their beer sales. They have served up their pizzas for years and always have plenty for the patrons at the event.

"We're committed to serving others in the communities that we serve. We've been donating pizza and serving at this event for the past ten years. It not only impacts our natural areas in Oklahoma but in other areas of the United States. So we feel like it's very, very important," said Jenny Grigsby, Director, Digital Marketing for Hideaway pizza.

"Like good conservationists, think global, but they drink and eat local because you want to support your local community, you want to think about the global impact on everything. And that's what Wild Brew gives the Sutton Center, the opportunity to basically give back and be good stewards of this planet and the planet's inhabitants that we've been gifted with. That's the real reason it's to protect what we have and preserve what we have," said Rex Thompson, Wild Brew committee chair.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at wildbrew.org