What the Ale: Tulsan opens brewery in Arkansas now distributing in Oklahoma

“We put the beer in cans, went to grocery stores and liquor stores throughout the state of Arkansas and self-distributed. And then one of the big distributors in Arkansas called Central and Moon found us and said that they’d like to pick us up. So that was hopeful but still left us in a position where relying essentially only on sales through liquor stores and grocery stores to make it go and it’s more expensive to can and we needed an additional outlet. Here (in Oklahoma), the Southern Glazer’s distributor has been really great to us. They picked us up and have been distributing us for the last few weeks in Oklahoma. We are brand new to Oklahoma.”

In Norfork, they use the fruit of the local pawpaw trees to harvest a yeast. Then, they worked with a microbiologist at the University of Mississippi to isolate and ferment their beer.

