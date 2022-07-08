What the Ale: Tulsa Tonk, Wild Brew details announced

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa has two big beer events to look forward to this summer — one of them has been around awhile, and one of them is brand new. Here’s what you need to know:

Tulsa Tonk

The Craft Brewers Association and the Made in Oklahoma Coalition have teamed up to host the inaugural Tulsa Tonk Festival on July 30 at Guthrie Green.

The ticketed beer festival will feature Oklahoma-made beer, food and merchandise.

Festival-goers interested in craft beer will experience beer samples from 30 Oklahoma breweries all along Reconciliation Way in front of the Woody Guthrie Museum. VIP ticket holders will receive a festival cup and one-hour early admission starting at 4 p.m. Regular ticket holders will get access from 5-8 p.m. and three hours of unlimited beer samples and a festival cup.

Live honky tonk music will kick off at 4 p.m. and continue throughout the night. Local musicians include Taylor Hunnicut, Chris Blevins, Joe Mack and Carter Sampson.

The free portion of the event will include Made in Oklahoma Coalition vendors for guests to eat and shop as well as on-site festival shirt screen printing, sponsor booths, food trucks and yard games.

“We are so excited to blend both Oklahoma brewers and local makers for an evening in Tulsa,” said Tabbi Burwell, executive director for the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma. “The idea of supporting local with food, drinks and music is the foundation of what our two organizations do daily, and coming together and blending our audiences in the heart of Tulsa will make for a memorable evening that you walk away feeling good about supporting.”

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $65 for VIP and are available at events.ontaptix.com.

Participating breweries and vendors attending Tulsa Tonk: American Solera, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Anthem Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery, Canadian River Brewing Co., Cooper and Mill Brewing Co., Dead Armadillo Brewery, Eerie Abbey Ales, Expedinture Brewery, Good Cause Brewing, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., Roughtail Brewing, Settlers Brewing Company, Skydance Brewing, Heirloom Rustic Ales, High Gravity Brewing Company, Iron Monk, Kochendorfer Brewing Co., Lively Beerworks, Marshall Brewing Company, NEFF Brewing, Nothing’s Left, OK Cider Co, Pearl Beach Brew Pub, Prairie Artisan Ales, Renaissance Brewing Co., Stonecloud Brewing Co., The Nook Brewing Company, Vanessa House Beer Company, Pancho Anaya Mexican Bakery, Schwab Meat Co., Oklahoma’s Own Ozarka Water, Sam’s Tulsa, Sixth Day Snacks, Trucker Treats, Heartland, OKC Brews Magazine, Flying G Beef Jerky, Mountain View Meats, Made in Oklahoma Coalition, Salt Prairie Ceramics, True Chiefs and Pottery by Jezz.

Wild Brew

Wild Brew is back to an in-person event Aug. 27 at the Cox Business Center. The fundraiser is for the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center near Bartlesville.

Wild Brew started in an unairconditioned hanger at Tulsa International Airport in 1999 when it was a fundraiser for the Nature Conservancy.

Twenty-three years later, the event is more local than ever, with numerous local breweries producing beer for the masses and local restaurants serving up food.

This is Oklahoma’s longest-running beer festival. Tickets range in price and can be purchased at tix.com/ticket-sales/suttoncenter/6757

Rogue Vodka

Rogue Ales & Spirits has released a new product that will support clean oceans and beaches. Bayfront Vodka was released from the distillery on Yaquina Bay on the Oregon coast.

Every bottle sold gives 10% to nonprofit organizations such as SOLVE to keep beaches and waterways clean and healthy.

“We’ve been crafting world-class spirits since 2003 at our home in Newport on the Oregon Coast,” says Steven Garrett, VP of Business Development. “Our spirits are crafted from quality ingredients and have a strong sense of origin. We use fresh picked cucumbers and botanicals in our gins, our whiskeys are aged in oak barrels that breathe the cool, moist Pacific air, and our vodka is distilled to help protect the gorgeous coastline in our backyard.”

Bayfront Vodka has also garnered top-tier industry recognition. In 2020, it received a Silver Award from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Bronze at the Sunset International Spirits Competition.

Most recently, Bayfront Vodka was awarded the highest honor, the Best of Class – Platinum Award from the 2022 International SIP Awards.

“Our most exclusive award is reserved for premium spirits receiving scores in the pinnacle of their respective categories,” said Cher Holmes, Director of Operations of the SIP Awards. “The Best of Class medal expresses the highest acclaim from consumer judges. In its 14th year of record-breaking growth, the 2022 SIP competition saw a new record high of over 1,270 spirit and mixer brand entries from all over the world. This large field of entrants makes even a SIP Awards Bronze medal an impressive accomplishment, as many competitors went home without any recognition.”

You can order the Bayfront Vodka here.

For more information, go to rogue.com.

