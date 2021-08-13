What the Ale: Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational set for September

Oklahoma breweries will go head to head at the Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational, showcasing unique beers that were created specifically for the event.

The event, which will bring together 30-plus Oklahoma breweries and brewers, will be Sept. 11.

The festival is put on by High Gravity Fermentations, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, and FOAM (Fellowship of Oklahoma Ale Makers) and will be held in the parking lot in front of High Gravity's wine and brewing supply business. Hours for the VIP session are 1-5 p.m. and general admission from 2-5 p.m.

Their first event was held in 2019 but they did not have one last year due to COVID.

"I think one of the cool things about the event is that so many beer festivals nowadays just kind of bring their flagship beers. So they don't really get to show off or showcase any of their brewing skills to do something special. This particular event kind of incentivizes them to do something that they wouldn't normally do, to present a beer that the attendees would not be getting otherwise, which makes it more special for the attendees as well. It also exposes the attendees to a lot more breweries than they're probably used to seeing," said Desiree Knott, organizer, and owner of High Gravity Fermentations.