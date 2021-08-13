What the Ale: Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational set for September

Oklahoma breweries will go head to head at the Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational, showcasing unique beers that were created specifically for the event.
The event, which will bring together 30-plus Oklahoma breweries and brewers, will be Sept. 11.
The festival is put on by High Gravity Fermentations, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, and FOAM (Fellowship of Oklahoma Ale Makers) and will be held in the parking lot in front of High Gravity's wine and brewing supply business. Hours for the VIP session are 1-5 p.m. and general admission from 2-5 p.m.
Their first event was held in 2019 but they did not have one last year due to COVID.
"I think one of the cool things about the event is that so many beer festivals nowadays just kind of bring their flagship beers. So they don't really get to show off or showcase any of their brewing skills to do something special. This particular event kind of incentivizes them to do something that they wouldn't normally do, to present a beer that the attendees would not be getting otherwise, which makes it more special for the attendees as well. It also exposes the attendees to a lot more breweries than they're probably used to seeing," said Desiree Knott, organizer, and owner of High Gravity Fermentations.
The event is also has a competition component to it. If you are a VIP ticket holder you will be able to vote for your favorite beer from the commercial breweries and from homebrewers. The winner of the competitions will receive a custom stein made at Tulsa Glass Blowing School by Dan Bargas.
A variety of food trucks will be onsite.
"We are working on having a variety of trucks. We'll have a barbecue, probably be a pizza truck, we will have street tacos. Each truck will have something different. So you're not getting four trucks of the same thing. The food trucks were immensely popular the last time, and that we've added an additional food truck to this one because we're anticipating a lot more tickets," said Dave Knott, organizer, and owner of High Gravity Fermentations.
"The Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational is open to Oklahoma-only breweries. We sent an invitation to every single brewery in the state, and surprisingly, there are 60 of them," said Dave Knott.
Those attending as of now include:
1902 Brew Co., American Solera, Anthem Brewing, Bierkraft, Broken Arrow Brewing Company, Broke Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, Canadian River Brewing Co., Cooper and Mill Brewing Co., Dead Armadillo Brewing Co., Eerie Abbey Ales, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Emersumnice Brewery, Good Cause Brewing, Heirloom Rustic Ales, High Gravity Brewing Co., Joy Thief Brewing Co., Kochendorfer Brewing Co., Longbow Brewing Co., Marshall Brewing Co., Mountain Fork, NEFF Brewing, Nothing’s Left, Renaissance Brewing Co., Roughtail Brewing, Settlers Brewing Co., The Cape Brewing Co., The Nook Brewing Co., Twisted Spike Brewing Co., Vortex Alley Brewing.
Tickets for the event are available at tcpi.beer. The ticket for VIPs is $80, which includes early admission, a commemorative glass, a tote that holds six bottles of wine or beer, and if you register before Aug. 20, you will get a free T-shirt.
General admission tickets are $40 for admission from 2-5 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets all will get a taster glass and a lanyard for tasting the beers. Tickets for general admission will also be available inside High Gravity the day of the event for $50.