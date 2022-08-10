What the Ale: Tulsa Botanic Garden to debut its own vodka

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa Botanic Garden and Red Fork Distilling have teamed up with a new product, Botanic Vodka.

Red Fork Distilling used inspiration from the Tulsa Botanic Garden with infusions of botanical essences that include juniper berries, coriander seeds and orange peel.

The garden was also the inspiration for the artwork that Josh Stout created for the label. It portrays a dragonfly, a lily pad and a catfish painted in Stout’s unique style.

The vodka will be unveiled during a fundraising event for the garden on Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mabee Grange facility at the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, in Osage County.

Red Fork Distillery owners Mike and Dana Hoey will be on hand to share more about the distillation and infusion process. In addition, Stout will be there to sign bottles. Full prints of his art used for the label will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden.

“We love pairing with local companies... and we’re looking forward to doing this,” said Chuck Lamson, CEO and president of the Tulsa Botanic Garden. “The good thing is, as it goes into the Tulsa market, it has our label and our logo, the Tulsa Botanic Garden, which hopefully will create some more awareness for the garden and this product.”

A portion of the sales will come back to the garden.

The launch party will include vodka and cocktail tastings, as well as hors d’oeuvres. Tickets to the event are $75 and include a bottle of the vodka. Additional bottles will be available for sale.

To purchase tickets, visit tulsabotanic.org or call 918-289-0330.

Tulsa Botanic Garden is only 8 miles from downtown Tulsa. This event is to create awareness for the facility, which is literally growing. Two new gardens, the Bumgarner Lotus Pool and Stanford Family Liberty Garden, are under construction and expected to open in 2023.

“We have the widest variety of plants you will see in the state of Oklahoma — things that you wouldn’t expect to see at nurseries that grow out here,” Lamson said. “We have 170 acres; 65 to 70 are in a master plan that we will develop over time. We currently have four gardens: We have a Floral Terrace area, which is beautiful with art deco. We have a Children’s Discovery Garden for a lot of hands-on activities for kids. We also have a trail that goes into the Osage wilderness — like it was 150 years ago that people can hike. It’s a mile and a half. And then we also have what’s called our Lakeside Promenade, which is a walking trail around our 7-acre lake, which is where all of the other gardens will be built eventually.”