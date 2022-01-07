Oklahoma City’s Stonecloud Brewing Co. is opening a brewery/taproom in Stillwater this spring. They are repurposing the Mistletoe Express shipping warehouse located at 917 S. Husband. The 3,000-square-foot building will include a brewing area, a bar and outdoor seating on the west and east sides.

“Stillwater deserves a special place, and that is what we’re going to give them,” said Matt Sullins, general manager for Stonecloud Stillwater. “I am going to put everything I am and everything I have into making Stonecloud Stillwater the coolest, most welcoming and inviting space this little community has ever seen.”

Valkyrie

Valkyrie, a destination cocktail bar at 13 E. Reconciliation Way, is now serving its cocktails to go. Skål cocktails to go can be purchased online at valkyrietulsa.com. They are offering four cocktails packaged in glass containers: The Church, with London dry gin and Aperol, lemon juice, Cocchi Americano and simple syrup; Boukman Daiquiri, with Flor de Cana White rum, Reviseur V5 Cognac, lime juice and cinnamon syrup; Granny Smith & Wesson, with Copper and Kings Apple Brandy, Cynar, Carpano Antica, apple bitters and cinnamon tincture; and Decrepit Method with Elijah Craig Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye, Demerara Syrup and house aromatic bitters.

Holidaily Brewing Co.

Holidaily Brewing Company in Golden, Colorado, is distributing to Oklahoma starting in February. Since opening the gluten-free brewery in 2016, Holidaily has grown by over 850%. The company opened the doors to a new production brewery in May 2019, making it the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the United States.

The brewery is a passion project of Karen Hertz, a craft beer enthusiast. Hertz survived melanoma and thyroid cancer in her early 30s, leading to a treatment plan that included a gluten-free diet. Being gluten intolerant meant only drinking gluten-free beer or not partaking in social activities. The lack of good-tasting, gluten-free options was a challenge for Hertz that she has overcome by making her own.

Holidaily plans to distribute these beers in Oklahoma: Favorite Blonde, Big Henry Hazy IPA (its Great American Beer Festival award winner) and Riva Stout.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer has launched by Molson Coors. The drink is inspired by a cocktail made famous by Texas bartenders. The release of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer coincides with the nationwide expansion of the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s existing variety pack, which includes four flavors: Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime and Tropical Mango.

Real lime juice is added to Topo Chico’s Ranch Water. It comes in a single-flavor, 12-pack of 12 oz. slim cans, with each can containing 4.7% alcohol by volume and 100 calories.

