What the Ale: Sights from Tulsa Tonk a Oklahoma beer, music and food festival

The inaugural Tulsa Tonk Festival where people enjoyed craft beer from 30 Oklahoma breweries all along Reconciliation Way in front of the Woody Guthrie Museum. Made in Oklahoma products and Honky Tonk music were all a part of the festival.
Photos: What the Ale, Inaugural Tulsa Tonk Festival
People enjoy a beer tasting during the inaugural Tulsa Tonk event put on by the Oklahoma Craft Brewers Association next to Guthrie Green on July 30, 2022.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
